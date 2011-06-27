Estimated values
2018 BMW i3 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,804
|$21,744
|$22,817
|Clean
|$20,295
|$21,204
|$22,239
|Average
|$19,275
|$20,124
|$21,082
|Rough
|$18,255
|$19,043
|$19,925
Estimated values
2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,356
|$24,534
|$25,876
|Clean
|$22,784
|$23,924
|$25,220
|Average
|$21,639
|$22,705
|$23,909
|Rough
|$20,494
|$21,486
|$22,597
Estimated values
2018 BMW i3 s 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,301
|$26,011
|$26,825
|Clean
|$24,681
|$25,365
|$26,145
|Average
|$23,441
|$24,072
|$24,785
|Rough
|$22,201
|$22,780
|$23,425
Estimated values
2018 BMW i3 s 4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,773
|$29,270
|$30,975
|Clean
|$27,093
|$28,543
|$30,190
|Average
|$25,732
|$27,088
|$28,620
|Rough
|$24,370
|$25,634
|$27,050