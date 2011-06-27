Estimated values
2012 BMW 7 Series 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,523
|$13,590
|$15,171
|Clean
|$10,699
|$12,620
|$14,083
|Average
|$9,051
|$10,679
|$11,909
|Rough
|$7,402
|$8,739
|$9,734
Estimated values
2012 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,334
|$13,562
|$14,510
|Clean
|$11,451
|$12,593
|$13,470
|Average
|$9,687
|$10,657
|$11,390
|Rough
|$7,923
|$8,721
|$9,310
Estimated values
2012 BMW 7 Series 740Li 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,882
|$13,670
|$15,041
|Clean
|$11,032
|$12,694
|$13,963
|Average
|$9,333
|$10,743
|$11,806
|Rough
|$7,633
|$8,791
|$9,650
Estimated values
2012 BMW 7 Series 760Li 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,792
|$26,098
|$27,124
|Clean
|$23,019
|$24,234
|$25,180
|Average
|$19,472
|$20,508
|$21,291
|Rough
|$15,925
|$16,782
|$17,403
Estimated values
2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,930
|$16,221
|$17,976
|Clean
|$12,934
|$15,063
|$16,688
|Average
|$10,941
|$12,747
|$14,111
|Rough
|$8,948
|$10,431
|$11,534
Estimated values
2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,699
|$16,932
|$18,644
|Clean
|$13,648
|$15,723
|$17,307
|Average
|$11,545
|$13,305
|$14,635
|Rough
|$9,442
|$10,888
|$11,962
Estimated values
2012 BMW 7 Series 750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,409
|$15,529
|$17,155
|Clean
|$12,450
|$14,421
|$15,925
|Average
|$10,532
|$12,203
|$13,466
|Rough
|$8,614
|$9,986
|$11,007