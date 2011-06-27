Used 2005 Porsche 911 Turbo S Consumer Reviews

Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet turbo s cab , 04/19/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Although I have had the car only a little more than 1 week it has been entirely great. The performance is as expected, awesome, and everything works as it should, no complaints. There is no other supercar that you can drive as easily and non- tempermentally. I chose a 6 speed, would recommend since the tip I find dull although the performance is right up there for most drivers. The car can be bought without the high priced options without fear of adversely affecting the car or your enjoyment. Mine came with optional paint and the large aluminum package, neither are needed and cost over $5,000. I think I will enjoy the cab along with my 993 turbo. Report Abuse

Awesome! FSU1JESTER , 01/06/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Absolutely the most fun you can have in a vehicle.

Love my turbo s lacey , 02/12/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The only problem I have is that a new body style 997 came out in 2005. I only wish they would have made the 2005 Turbo S Cab in the 997 body style. Otherwise this car is all you could want in a sports car. I added the performance chip, tubi exhauast, lowenhart rims, lowered it and added some suede. I ordered almost every option except the back up sensors, (I wish I would have) they really help in tight areas. I love the look and feel of this car.

Owner larry bonine , 06/09/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The second Porsche I have owned and this one even exceeds all expectations. The turbo feature makes it an absolute thrill to drive (both the sound and rocket like take off.) I have put us through a PCA Drivers Education day for total bonding between the boy and his car. Additionally, we liked Porsche so much, we also got the Cayenne Turbo S and could not be more pleased with our decision. That it is number one in quality three years running surprises us not at all.