Used 1998 Porsche 911 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Speed Yellow Speed Yellow , 09/21/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Yes it is speed yellow! This is my 1st 911 and has been an awesome car. This is also my 5th Porsche. I picked up the car in Portland and drove it South of LA. It is not the most comfortable car for long trips, especially with sports seats. But, I got an avg. of 27 Mpg! Unbelievable in such a fast car. It effortlessly does 3 digit speeds, even up hills!! The car was loaded with sport exhaust, drive block, limited slip, sport seats to name a few options. The paint was a $3000 option when new; now it is a std. color on Porsches. The C2S has excellent styling, very quick acceleration and classic 911 interior dash. Recommend to do a corner balance on the suspension and it will handle even better!

Porsche 4S Harrykj , 01/22/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The performance of the Porsche 911 4S is totally awesome. It has great handling and accelerates like it's got a plane to catch. I previously owned a Boxster and there is simply no comparison; the 911 is serious, the Boxster is a toy.

Last of the 'air cooleds' norman , 04/12/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this black on black monster from a dealer in Texas in 2001. It had 8K miles on it. Dealer owned and driven according to Carfax. Still only has 30K well driven miles. I've had 4 Porches and my mechanics... all worked at the Porsche factory at one time... told me this was the one to keep. The turbo setup with the smaller engine is over engineered for driving. In other words... you wear anything out very easy. This is the perfect 'classic' car to own which you can drive without depreciating the price. This car was built to be driven and needs to be pressed at 130-150 every few years just to let you know you're alive. I typically run mine at 3500-4000 rpms on normal. Change oil every 5K.

I love this car C2SOwner , 11/16/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Here's the truth: you will never find a car that's more fun to drive. Period. If you want a luxury car, however, don't buy a porsche. The interior is spartan. The car creaks and croaks and makes other interesting noises. There's no cupholder or other modern accutrements. And the dashboard layout defies logic (you can't even see the AC/Heat controls because they are blocked by the steering wheel). But you will stick to the road. And can take a sharp right at 60. And if you see 6th gear, you're probably going 100 (not that you'd even notice).