Used 1998 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

1,076 listings
911 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,076 listings
  • 1998 Porsche 911 Carrera
    used

    1998 Porsche 911 Carrera

    5,522 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $99,999

    Details
  • 1998 Porsche 911 Carrera S
    used

    1998 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    17,021 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $89,900

    Details
  • 1998 Porsche 911 Carrera 4
    used

    1998 Porsche 911 Carrera 4

    45,467 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $47,000

    Details
  • 1998 Porsche 911 Carrera
    used

    1998 Porsche 911 Carrera

    28,212 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $65,496

    Details
  • 1998 Porsche 911 Carrera 4
    used

    1998 Porsche 911 Carrera 4

    42,698 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $65,995

    Details
  • 1998 Porsche 911 Carrera 4
    used

    1998 Porsche 911 Carrera 4

    53,572 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $52,991

    Details
  • 1998 Porsche 911 Carrera
    used

    1998 Porsche 911 Carrera

    60,887 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $45,900

    Details
  • 1998 Porsche 911 Carrera
    used

    1998 Porsche 911 Carrera

    71,960 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $57,911

    Details
  • 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S
    used

    1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S

    2,689 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $599,000

    Details
  • 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera
    used

    1997 Porsche 911 Carrera

    18,181 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $79,888

    Details
  • 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S
    used

    1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S

    18,296 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $499,000

    Details
  • 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera
    used

    1997 Porsche 911 Carrera

    20,197 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $59,979

    Details
  • 1997 Porsche 911
    used

    1997 Porsche 911

    12,976 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $89,980

    Details
  • 1999 Porsche 911 Carrera
    used

    1999 Porsche 911 Carrera

    28,860 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $36,774

    Details
  • 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S
    used

    1997 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S

    39,415 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $119,500

    Details
  • 1999 Porsche 911 Carrera
    used

    1999 Porsche 911 Carrera

    41,823 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,900

    Details
  • 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera Targa
    used

    1997 Porsche 911 Carrera Targa

    57,554 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $62,991

    Details
  • 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera
    used

    1997 Porsche 911 Carrera

    59,818 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $54,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche 911

Overall Consumer Rating
4.910 Reviews
  • 5
    (90%)
  • 4
    (10%)
Speed Yellow
Speed Yellow,09/21/2010
Yes it is speed yellow! This is my 1st 911 and has been an awesome car. This is also my 5th Porsche. I picked up the car in Portland and drove it South of LA. It is not the most comfortable car for long trips, especially with sports seats. But, I got an avg. of 27 Mpg! Unbelievable in such a fast car. It effortlessly does 3 digit speeds, even up hills!! The car was loaded with sport exhaust, drive block, limited slip, sport seats to name a few options. The paint was a $3000 option when new; now it is a std. color on Porsches. The C2S has excellent styling, very quick acceleration and classic 911 interior dash. Recommend to do a corner balance on the suspension and it will handle even better!
