2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
718 Boxster Convertible
2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$73,041*
Total Cash Price
$67,479
S 2dr Convertible (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$92,762*
Total Cash Price
$85,698
GTS 2dr Convertible (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$92,762*
Total Cash Price
$85,698
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 718 Boxster Convertible 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$1,000
|$1,035
|$1,071
|$1,109
|$5,181
|Maintenance
|$114
|$1,824
|$1,038
|$2,529
|$3,984
|$9,489
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,430
|$2,199
|$3,629
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,738
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,902
|Financing
|$3,629
|$2,919
|$2,160
|$1,351
|$489
|$10,548
|Depreciation
|$16,224
|$4,473
|$3,656
|$4,099
|$3,582
|$32,034
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,415
|$12,053
|$9,780
|$12,426
|$13,367
|$73,041
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 718 Boxster Convertible S 2dr Convertible (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,227
|$1,270
|$1,314
|$1,360
|$1,408
|$6,580
|Maintenance
|$145
|$2,316
|$1,318
|$3,212
|$5,060
|$12,051
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,816
|$2,793
|$4,609
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,477
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,686
|Financing
|$4,609
|$3,707
|$2,743
|$1,716
|$621
|$13,396
|Depreciation
|$20,604
|$5,681
|$4,643
|$5,206
|$4,549
|$40,683
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,277
|$15,307
|$12,421
|$15,781
|$16,976
|$92,762
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 718 Boxster Convertible GTS 2dr Convertible (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,227
|$1,270
|$1,314
|$1,360
|$1,408
|$6,580
|Maintenance
|$145
|$2,316
|$1,318
|$3,212
|$5,060
|$12,051
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,816
|$2,793
|$4,609
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,477
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,686
|Financing
|$4,609
|$3,707
|$2,743
|$1,716
|$621
|$13,396
|Depreciation
|$20,604
|$5,681
|$4,643
|$5,206
|$4,549
|$40,683
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,277
|$15,307
|$12,421
|$15,781
|$16,976
|$92,762
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 718 Boxster
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster in Virginia is:not available
