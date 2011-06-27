  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Trans Sport
  4. Used 1998 Pontiac Trans Sport
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Pontiac Trans Sport Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Trans Sport
Overview
See Trans Sport Inventory
See Trans Sport Inventory
See Trans Sport Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg16/23 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/575.0 mi.320.0/460.0 mi.400.0/575.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.20.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l3.4 l3.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5200 rpm180 hp @ 5200 rpm180 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.37.4 ft.39.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front shoulder room59.8 in.59.8 in.59.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.38.8 in.38.9 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.34.0 in.36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room59.6 in.60.1 in.59.6 in.
Measurements
Length201.3 in.187.3 in.201.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weight3942 lbs.3730 lbs.3942 lbs.
Height68.1 in.67.4 in.68.1 in.
Wheel base120.0 in.112.0 in.120.0 in.
Width72.7 in.72.7 in.72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Gray Green Metallic
  • Light Taupe Metallic
  • Medium Jade Gray Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Blue Black Metallic
  • White
  • Sandrift
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Gray Green Metallic
  • Light Taupe Metallic
  • Medium Jade Gray Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Teal
  • Sandrift
  • Charcoal
  • White
  • Blue Black Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Gray Green Metallic
  • Teal
  • Charcoal
  • Light Taupe Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Jade Gray Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Sandrift
  • Blue Black Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
See Trans Sport InventorySee Trans Sport InventorySee Trans Sport Inventory

Related Used 1998 Pontiac Trans Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles