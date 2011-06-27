Used 1995 Pontiac Trans Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque175 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle43.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
Front shoulder room60.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room59.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity113 cu.ft.
Length192.2 in.
Curb weight3523 lbs.
Height65.7 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Jade Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Red Metallic
