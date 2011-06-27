Used 1995 Pontiac Trans Sport Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|3-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|3-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|340.0/420.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|175 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.1 l
|Horsepower
|120 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Turning circle
|43.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.2 in.
|Front leg room
|40.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|60.6 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|59.2 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|113 cu.ft.
|Length
|192.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3523 lbs.
|Height
|65.7 in.
|Wheel base
|109.8 in.
|Width
|74.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
