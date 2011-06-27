Used 1995 Pontiac Trans Sport Consumer Reviews

Love the plastic body panels!!! bpsnow , 07/07/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a great vehicle, my only regret is that the new ones are metal (read rust) again. I won't buy a new one but our 95 has been a pleasure. Has 135,000 and still drives like new! Just normal maintenance, original tranni and engine. Report Abuse

Sell at 60000 Donad , 11/18/2002 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Car was driven by Mom only. No abuse. Original owners. Replaced trans and engine. Axels. Window motors. Modulator twice. This car is terrible. Constant leaks. Every month something else goes wrong. Report Abuse

I think It's A Keeper Paul Thompson , 05/15/2004 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Since I bought this car in 2001, I've put a few bucks into it. Two water pumps, a computer and prom, neutral safety switch, one ball joint, one tie- rod, and a fuel pump. The front brakes and rotors I did myself so that saved me a couple bucks. I was having trouble with the passenger side window but I found the broken wire. The A/C Heater control has never lit up with lights on but I know where everthing is even in the dark. New plugs & wires were done at 115,000 miles. The car now has 138,000 mi. on it. I guess my biggest fear is that of the unknown....How long will the tranny last.Right now it seems fine but who knows? Report Abuse

transporter harleylr , 04/15/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful excellent van ! great power out of the rock solid 3.8L V6. reconfigureable seats are good feature. kids love it. only complaint I have is gas guage is not very linier, it stays near full to 3/4 full but then drops like a rock Report Abuse