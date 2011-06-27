  1. Home
Used 1990 Pontiac Trans Sport Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Trans Sport
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/420.0 mi.320.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque175 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm175 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l3.1 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4200 rpm120 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.38.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room35.7 in.35.7 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.40.7 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.
Front shoulder room60.6 in.60.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.6 in.35.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.55.2 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room62.3 in.62.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity105 cu.ft.105 cu.ft.
Length194.5 in.194.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Height65.5 in.65.5 in.
Wheel base109.9 in.109.9 in.
Width74.2 in.74.2 in.
