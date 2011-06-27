Used 2009 Pontiac Torrent SUV Consumer Reviews

Sold it. (But loved it and miss it!) Super dependable with a decent ride and nice acceleration. Plenty of room for 5 and lots of cargo space. Rides more like a truck with a stiffer ride. This SUV is very flexible and dependable. It's a great family car, yet can also carry large loads (i.e., equipment, tools, lumber, etc). Have thought about trading it in but its just such a nice utilitarian vehicle that I hate to part with it. Update: Sold the car in January this year (01/2016). It was still in excellent condition, no mechanical issues, no rust, decent (but stiff) ride. Wanted something with a smoother ride for trips around the country. Sold it for $8000 which I felt was pretty good for a 7 year old vehicle. Have been a regular Pontiac owner (Grand Am, G6, Montana, Torrent) and am sooooo disappointed they went out of business.

Originally owned a 2007, traded in for a 2009 AWD when I heard they were stopping the line. I literally walked on the lot, said how much and then started negotiating. This one rides smoother than the 2007. I'm 5 feet tall and not only do I feel safer in an SUV, this one isn't so wide that I feel like I'm driving a bus. The AWD really gets me around in almost impassable snow. We had 13 inches and I didn't have a problem. I really love this car, mechanically I have not had a single problem at 30k+. My biggest challenge is where the front end ends, I always have about 12 inches of freedom I don't know about. Plus, parallel parking isn't tough unless it's a tiny spot. Fuel econ 17/21.

David , 06/16/2016 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A)

I have had a 2009 Pontiac Torrent AWD 3.4 L V6 since 2010. I get 25-28 MPG highway at 60 mph. I live in the country so for city driving I have less data. Going up steep hills hill MPG can drop to 15 MPG. Minimum MPG is 23-24 with no city driving and various driving terrain. Vehicle has 185,000 miles and gets the same good MPG as new. Car has had a new throttle body, new front transaxle, new timing chain, two new intake manifold pressure sensors, new ERG, new battery, and all fluids, plugs, and filters changed at recommended times or more often. Brakes are original and will go to ~210,000 miles. The problems I have seen with the car are a lot to front transaxle wear and rear differential wear. I have had to change those lubricants more than recommended. Also had some automatic transmission shifting issues. The transmission seemed not to be able to make up its mind. The dealership said it was OK on test drive so I fixed it myself by installing new intake manifold pressure sensor (first sensor went bad in 2 months so it took another one before problem was solved). I relayed the info to the dealership and they agreed that was the problem. Vehicle drives great in snow and ice, it has all options; Stabilitrac and traction control. Road noise is high. Buy a quiet all weather tire and it will be better. Overall I would buy this vehicle again. I like the AWD snow and ice driving. I have never gotten stuck.