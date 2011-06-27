  1. Home
Used 2002 Pontiac Sunfire Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great RELIABLE car that I miss in so many ways

moed88, 07/13/2014
Mine was 4dr automatic trans. Had for 10 years, 135,000 miles. Bought as a commuter car and I give it 5 stars for that purpose. Fit and finish not so great; and cheesy design cues like the body cladding, chrome hub caps, and spoiler weren't necessary. But this car ran like a champ. No fluid or oil leaks EVER and timing CHAIN never failed. Mileage was solid 30's in mixed driving (high 20's with a/c on). Any maintenance was very simple and inexpensive. Tires cheap to replace due to small size. Finally sold it b/c P0440 evap code came up and I decided to put money towards a small SUV (I'm very outdoorsy). Great Corolla alternative.

Not a bad car

therover, 07/31/2010
I bought this sunfire with only 16,000 miles on it and I still have it now at 133,000. I trust this car to get me where I want to go and have had no problems with it what so ever. Yes it could be more comfortable, but the lack of comfort should be expected in this type of small car. The paint is still intact and gets great fuel mileage, 30 on the highway! My daughter wants this car as soon as I get a new one. Again, no problems so far.

Good Deal

NarleyCarley, 05/24/2006
If you want a car that's cheap to drive, and cheap to buy this is it. I have done NOTHING to this except change oil and tuneup. Yes the interior is a little cheap but what do you expect? Out of the 10 something vehicles I have owned, this has been the best bang for buck. This is a great first car for your 16 year old daughter or commute to work car. A few rattles and road noise, but again the car is under $12,000. Stereo was great

HOT SUNFIRE!

Avrils Pontiac, 07/15/2009
I love my Sunfire SE Sedan, bought it brand new with 103 miles on it and now I got it up @ 135854 miles and never had a problem with it except for brakes, been having problems. But good car, I did alot to it so far. HID headlights, LED foglights(Yallow and White), limo tinting, intake, custom muffler/ail lights, LED brake lights/side marks, blue neons under car and inside, Sony CD player with iPod connection, Viper car alaram, 17" rims with NItto Tires and working on Lambo doors next ;)

Do not buy this car used

dellis, 01/17/2006
Bought this car on the cheap and that is exactly what I got, a cheap car. A litany of things went wrong with this car during the first 4 years, worst of all the rotors kept warping no matter what pads and rotors I put on. Of course the dealer told me it was because they weren't OEM parts. Interior doesn't fit together snuggly, I felt like I had to fall in and climb out of this car, speakers rattle, passenger door not aligned right which was fixed by the dealer with a sledge hammer, very sluggish turn when starting, visor broke and flaps leisurely around while driving and its so loud in the cab that there is a feature that raises the radio volume automatically while driving certain speeds.

