Used 1998 Pontiac Sunfire Sedan Consumer Reviews

Tea, 05/28/2010
i like the car for its gas mileage, but when i go on trips that are 50 mi. or more, it's not fun to drive.

dint buy this car

boo, 06/28/2008
I bought this car from a family friend who's mother never drove it, and had recently became too ill to use it. When I purchased it it had less than 70,000 miles. Since then I have had to replace the alternator, radiator, all four tires, the ac, the fuel injector, along with the usual upgrades. Not to mention the window cranks fell off along with the stereo knobs. This car is the worst investment and I wouldn't even want my worst enemy to drive it! I don't drive a lot and use public transportation for work and school yet somehow this car breaks down without fail once a month! Do not purchase!

Don't Buy This

megan, 11/24/2010
This was my first car purchase, I have had this car for 6 years now. It has worked alright. Shabby build I was going about 15mph and had a deer run into the side of the front fender crumpled it up completely and broke the drivers side a-arm and trashed the front clip. Master brake cylinder has severe issues replaced it 3 times and still shorts out. worst economy gas mileage a lifted pickup with a 350 gets better mileage. WASTE OF MONEY!

Very good car

pontiac1234, 01/29/2009
I have had my 98 Pontiac Sunfire for about 5 years. It only had 48,000 miles when I got and i have had no mechanical problems what so ever and I'm hitting about 150,000 miles. If you are looking for a good reliable car pick a Pontiac Sunfire or any Pontiac

I would definitely buy this car again

Litlangi, 06/02/2010
Purchased new, love at first sight. only major problems with it mechanically were do to our own issues with getting regular maintenance done in a timely manor and a transmission recall just after purchase. Other than that just what you would expect as it got older and more miles. We ran it to 260,000+ miles before my oldest son flipped it over on the freeway. He managed to get it slowed down quite a bit before the tire burst and dug into the ground causing it to flip and he walked away with just a bump on the head because it held up. I have no doubt that I would have gotten to 300K before it gave out. I am definitely going to look for another Sunfire when we are ready to replace it.

