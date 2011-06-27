Used 1998 Pontiac Sunfire Sedan Consumer Reviews

What will I drive next Tea , 05/28/2010 2 of 3 people found this review helpful i like the car for its gas mileage, but when i go on trips that are 50 mi. or more, it's not fun to drive. Report Abuse

dint buy this car boo , 06/28/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car from a family friend who's mother never drove it, and had recently became too ill to use it. When I purchased it it had less than 70,000 miles. Since then I have had to replace the alternator, radiator, all four tires, the ac, the fuel injector, along with the usual upgrades. Not to mention the window cranks fell off along with the stereo knobs. This car is the worst investment and I wouldn't even want my worst enemy to drive it! I don't drive a lot and use public transportation for work and school yet somehow this car breaks down without fail once a month! Do not purchase!

Don't Buy This megan , 11/24/2010 0 of 1 people found this review helpful This was my first car purchase, I have had this car for 6 years now. It has worked alright. Shabby build I was going about 15mph and had a deer run into the side of the front fender crumpled it up completely and broke the drivers side a-arm and trashed the front clip. Master brake cylinder has severe issues replaced it 3 times and still shorts out. worst economy gas mileage a lifted pickup with a 350 gets better mileage. WASTE OF MONEY!

Very good car pontiac1234 , 01/29/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have had my 98 Pontiac Sunfire for about 5 years. It only had 48,000 miles when I got and i have had no mechanical problems what so ever and I'm hitting about 150,000 miles. If you are looking for a good reliable car pick a Pontiac Sunfire or any Pontiac