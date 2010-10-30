Used 1998 Pontiac Sunfire for Sale Near Me

6 listings
Sunfire Reviews & Specs
  • 2001 Pontiac Sunfire SE in Silver
    2001 Pontiac Sunfire SE

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,988

  • 2002 Pontiac Sunfire SE in Silver
    2002 Pontiac Sunfire SE

    75,629 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,500

  • 2002 Pontiac Sunfire SE in White
    2002 Pontiac Sunfire SE

    165,046 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,893

  • 2002 Pontiac Sunfire SE in White
    2002 Pontiac Sunfire SE

    Not Provided

    $1,298

  • 2005 Pontiac Sunfire in White
    2005 Pontiac Sunfire

    105,831 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

  • 2005 Pontiac Sunfire in Red
    2005 Pontiac Sunfire

    96,760 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,489

Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Sunfire

Overall Consumer Rating
4.149 Reviews
  • 5
    (31%)
  • 4
    (55%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (6%)
Fantastic Reliable Car
Hamhawk,10/30/2010
This was my first car purchase. I was barely a month over 18 in 1998 when I decided I needed to replace my aging 1977 Mustang II. I chose the 98 Pontiac Sunfire because of its sleek look and features. 12 years later I am still driving my little blue car. The 2.4 twin cam engine has plenty of pep and has never let me down, whether driving in the Mojave Desert or in Downtown San Francisco traffic. The only persistent problems I have had revolve around the cooling system. I have needed to replace the radiator fan and thermostat more times than I can remember (thankfully only a few hundred to repair), the ABS system has failed irreparably, but she has gone over 12 years and over 183,000 miles
