Used 1998 Pontiac Sunfire for Sale Near Me

Art Gamblin Motors - Enumclaw / Washington

Stock V5126A 2 Owner. CLEAN HISTORY REPORT! This 2002 Pontiac Sunfire SE comes with CLOTH interior and CD player. This Arctic White Sunfire is powered with a 2.2L 4-Cylinder OHV engine paired with an automatic transmission. Drive with the safety of anti-lock brakes, traction control, and frontal airbags. Additional options include manual windows, manual locks, manual mirrors, manual seats, air conditioning, EQ control, AM/FM radio, front bucket seats, 6-speaker sound system, and tilt steering wheel. Axle 3.63 Ratio. Our Budget Vehicles all meet Washington State safety standards. These vehicles will meet all safety standards prior to being offered for sale. Budget Vehicles may have mechanical issues and/or cosmetic issues that are not up to Art Gamblin Motors standards. We are offering these Budget Vehicles at Reduced prices, making this a great value for safe transportation. All Budget Vehicles are sold AS-IS, WITHOUT A WARRANTY, and Art Gamblin Motors will not FIX, REPAIR, and OR REFUND after the sale, or at any time in the future. 24/32 City/Highway MPG Call us today to check availability. Visit https://www.gamblinmotors.com for a full list of vehicle pictures and options, as well as the rest of our new and pre-owned inventory. Art Gamblin Motors takes trade- ins, paid for or not, and we will pay TOP DOLLAR for your trade-in. Save hundreds with LOWER SALES TAX! Our sales tax is almost 1% lower than most King County car dealers and over 1/2% lower than most Pierce County dealers. Our average new vehicle owner, without a trade-in, saves over $350 in sales tax verses Puyallup, Auburn, Renton and Seattle. Options, pricing and availability subject to change. Every effort is made to make sure the vehicle model and options are correctly described, but errors can occur. Customers are responsible to verify vehicle content and description before they buy. Dealership is not responsible for errors in description or content. Art Gamblin Motors has been a trusted family owned and operated dealership in Enumclaw, WA for 45 years. Google us and check out our reviews to see why you should do business with Gamblin Motors. Call us today and buy with confidence from a trusted dealer that genuinely cares. All vehicles are one of each. Sale Price does not include sales tax, license and a negotiable $150 Documentary Service Fee may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. HABLA ESPANOL!.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Sunfire SE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G2JB524427441320

Stock: V5126A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-03-2020