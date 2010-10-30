Used 1998 Pontiac Sunfire for Sale Near Me
6 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,988
- 75,629 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,500
- 165,046 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,893
- Not Provided
$1,298
- 105,831 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 96,760 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,489
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac Sunfire searches:
Showing 1 - 6 out of 6 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Sunfire
Read recent reviews for the Pontiac Sunfire
Write a reviewSee all 49 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.149 Reviews
Report abuse
Hamhawk,10/30/2010
This was my first car purchase. I was barely a month over 18 in 1998 when I decided I needed to replace my aging 1977 Mustang II. I chose the 98 Pontiac Sunfire because of its sleek look and features. 12 years later I am still driving my little blue car. The 2.4 twin cam engine has plenty of pep and has never let me down, whether driving in the Mojave Desert or in Downtown San Francisco traffic. The only persistent problems I have had revolve around the cooling system. I have needed to replace the radiator fan and thermostat more times than I can remember (thankfully only a few hundred to repair), the ABS system has failed irreparably, but she has gone over 12 years and over 183,000 miles
Related Pontiac Sunfire info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW X4 2016
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2011
- Used Volvo C30 2011
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT 2010
- Used Aston Martin DB11 2018
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra Coupe 2013
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2013
- Used MINI Cooper Coupe 2012
- Used Aston Martin Vantage 2010
- Used Audi TTS 2013
- Used Honda Ridgeline 2012
- Used Dodge Viper 2010
- Used Toyota Matrix 2012
- Used GMC Canyon 2011
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2011
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Pontiac G6 Charleston WV
- Used Pontiac Vibe Fort Wayne IN
- Used Pontiac Firebird Alexandria VA
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix Garden Grove CA
- Used Pontiac G6 Wilmington DE
- Used Pontiac G8 Charlotte NC
- Used Pontiac G6 Baltimore MD
- Used Pontiac Vibe Kansas City MO
- Used Pontiac Bonneville Fargo ND
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix Reading PA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News