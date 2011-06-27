Used 1993 Pontiac Sunbird Coupe Consumer Reviews
Peppy and good on gas.
My white 2-door came equipped with the 2.0L OHC and 5-speed transmission. I needed a vehicle after my Plymouth was hit by a goof. I've had it for about 60000 km and still get 30+ mpg. Replaced timing belt, alternator, heater core. With K&N air filter and Water Whetter, I've coaxed a few more ponies out and can surpise a few people. Regular wash/wax has kept rust to virtual nil. Interior cloth/carpets still holding up well. No severe creaks or groans after 200000+ km. Very good commuter car. Car came with ABS. I agree with other co mentor that cup holders in this version are useless. Factory stereo okay but be warned: cassette or CD player SEPARATE from radio head unit.
One on the best American cars I know
Well, I´m only 16 years old and this is my first car. I learned driving on it. I think It´s a very easy-to-drive car and has a good design. Although that car is 17 years old now in 2010 (almost like my age) I think it keeps a fresh design compared to other 90´s cars. As for it´s performance with certain weather, I have no problem because I´m from El Salvador and the weather is always nice. Also it´s not that slow, once I raced against a friend who has a Lexus and I won! I must add to that that the American cars are the best built, specially Pontiac, It´s a shame that Pontiac no longer exists.
Pontiac dead after 84 yrs.. But not Mine!
I bought this car brand new in 1993 in west palm fla. It is 2010 now and the car has 225,000 miles on it. No major problems. It gets 32 mpg, and the car runs like a Timex watch. The only problem is interior lights don't work. This car is is the most reliable car I've ever driven. I absolutely love it. Great in snow and handles well. I live in upstate NY and plan to drive it till it dies and then may try to revive it! All I do is change oil, transmission fluid, fuel filter every 30,000 and regular service things. And I undercoated with roofing tar! Long live and GM!
Oh the love and hate of a sunbird....
I purchased this car as a silly 17 year old girl. As I left the lot with my 4.5 year old car the Check Engine light came on and I had begun to over heat. Thus began a LOT of expensive repairs. Pontiac & headgaskets. Since my 1998 purchase I have replaced everything major and minor under the hood at least once, except for the engine as a whole. I have had 3 alternators. The last thing left to go is the transmission. And it went about 2 days ago. I am moving onto a 1996 pontiac grand am. Despite MANY costly fixes, I loved this car.
Sunbird Review
I think my Sunbird has been an excellent, economy car. I know many people who had a lot of problems with their Sunbird. My Sunbird currently has 119,000 miles on it and has had no problems. If you treat a car well, by getting maintence performed regularly on it, it will treat you well in return. My oil has been changed every 2500 miles and I have not stuck any money into the car for major repairs. The only things I've had to replaces is brakes, tires, and a couple belts.
