Used 1992 Pontiac Sunbird Sedan Consumer Reviews

cutie bobby martin , 03/29/2016 LE 4dr Sedan
Economical excelent exterior Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort

Excellent car for the price J. Hurley , 08/27/2009
I bought this car for $200 in summer 09 and subsequently spent another $1000 on parts to get it in a more reliable running condition, and put new tires on it today. This car is pretty fun to drive, its small and easy to park, has great acceleration when you need it, sporty gear selector if you shift down past drive. For a car that's 17 years old it has held up remarkably well. Mine is the White color, and has no oxidation to speak of. Some rust where the door meets the frame, but that's about it. I'm very satisfied.

Very Nice Inexpensive Transportation topjymee , 05/30/2003
My Father in Law bought this car used in '92 and had NO TROUBLE at ALL with it. I inherited it with 100,000 miles and have put an additional 36,000 on it. It sat for about a year before I got it and I replaced the timing belt, alternator and the rear axle. (was sagging, we figure it was fatigue from sitting so long. Was only $500 including labor) Has been a great little car, great on gas and has never failed me ... use it to drive 300 mile round trip once a week and around town. Rides a little rough and suspect it could use shocks but at 136,000 miles it's un