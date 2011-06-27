Used 2009 Pontiac Solstice GXP Consumer Reviews
New 2009 GXP
This car had only 2,600 miles on it when we picked it up in Florida two weeks ago. We drove it back 1,300 miles to upstate NY. Fun experience is at the top. Seats are comfortable but soft top noisey on the road. No storage to speak of but, we brought our supplies in duffle bags. Suitcases are out of the question. Some items can be place behind the seats but only with seats slid forward. 27.2 mpg driving highways and speed limits. Small gas tank (13gals.). The turbo engine is super responsive. It does get the looks and positive comments from friends. It fits the bill for what we were looking for. A 2,600 mile trip in two weeks. Top speed 145 & 0 -60 in 5.5 sec. (haven't confirmed either)
My first year
I am 5'9",165 lbs. male and find the car very comfortable. I have had no failures with the vehicle. I added an aftermarket wood, dash kit and shifter on my automatic trans. The power,window switches are just wrong and the top is a little difficult, but compared to my old MG's not that bad. I know some complain about the trunk, but it works for me. I love the car. I find some of the buff book reviews to be strangely biased towards the Miata, but my GXP is far ahead of that car. Too bad GM was mismanaged into eliminating the Kappa platform, but I got one and plan to keep it around for a while.
Happy ending
I have admired the Solstice since it first appeared. I realized recently that, to buy a new one, it was now or never. Couldn't be happier. Impossible to find comparable beauty in a new roadster for under 150K. Sure, there are a few shortcomings (cup holders, etc.), but every time I am about to get irritated I just get out of the car and look at it a while. It is supremely beautiful. Even if such transcendent looks could ever become a visual cliche, it will never happen because so few Solstices are going to be around. My wife and I have had seperate cars for some time, but she just announced that she considered the Solstice to be OUR car. It does that to people.
I hate it!!!
I regret every buying this car! Sure, it is fun with the top down and driving on weather permitting outings, but otherwise it stinks. My car has been in the shop three different times and had a camshaft sensor problem that was repaired. The motor seems sluggish IMO and it is fairly quick, but seems harsh for a turbo. Power is not a smooth delivery. Clutch is quirky with a notchy shift linkage. The damn thing is horribly uncomfortable and interior is cheap at best. No room for anything.The top execution could be much better. The car is not what I expected. Fuel economy on the highway is good and it looks good, but otherwise I hate it!!!! I would trade this pain in a heartbeat if I could.
GXP me.
As my car breaks in more and more (15,000 miles.) i like it it more and more. Some of teh switches and cup holders are in slightly wierd places but you get used to it. As for comfort and performance: I love the car. Handles, fast , good fuel economy and it turns heads everywhere I go. My friends all know I can buy a more exspensive car. So they allway ask me why a Pontiac? It's a top notch performer, that's why. Near perfect 50/50 wieght and 260HP add up to lots of fun.
