Used 2007 Pontiac Solstice GXP Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Solstice
4.8
43 reviews
4 wheel motorcycle

Virgil Wallace, 07/04/2016
GXP 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
I'm 68 and was looking for a fun, great looking car like a Cadillac xlr or Plymouth Prowler or maybe a Can-Am motorcycle. I didn't think I could fit into a Solstice but found that I could. The gxp is a hot rod and an event to drive. It rides and drives better than the xlr and the prowler at much less cost. I just can't help punching the turbo... what a blast. I could easily get myself in trouble with the law. Many people complain about the power window swithes being hard to reach... if you reach across your belly with your right hand they work well.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
No comparison to 2006 or Mazda Miata

Rick Dawson, 12/30/2006
I had a 1990 Mazda Miata; I had a 2006 Solstice. Comparing the GXP to either of these cars is a mistake. Do not be misled - this is a car built for fun and high performance. I took the 2006 on a long road trip and could not even put a duffel bag in the trunk; I had to put my clothes, sans suitcase, where I could, shoving them into nooks and crannies everywhere. 5 cubic feet of storage space ain't much, especially when divided into small segments here and there. The 2006 reminded me a lot of my Miata, but I got a lot more compliments, questions and stares. The 2007, however, is a muscle car and a roadster. It is FAST! If only they could find a way to put a suitcase in it, it would rate a 10

More than a navy blue toy

Ben Painter, 08/28/2010
We purchased car new with the notion it would a toy for us retired folk. We live mid-way between the Carolina coast and Blue Ridge and soon learned that, despite small size, it is a competent and comfortable. The GXP is equally at home going up steep, curvy grades or cruising flat interstates. It is short on luggage space but, carrying only essentials is a worth- while trade for the fun. First gear is a bit short and abrupt for stop-go traffic. Third is wonderfully long which makes city driving easy. Fourth is good to 65 MPH. The car communicates. Don't look at the tach; listen to engine, feel with the seat of your pants and feet. It will tell you what it likes.

Head Turner

paintman1966, 11/05/2011
Bought last year at 45k miles, have 56k now and it's been great. Exactly like all the previous good reviews. Went on 340 mile trip from Maine to Vermont and back and avg'd 38.4 MPG!! 95 mile roundtrip to Portland, Me and avg'd 37.5 MPG!! of course I had my GF in the car and foot off the turbo. She loves the car and we are planning on buying a second one someday so we won't have to share. Location of PWR window switches is the most aggravating thing about this car. I put top up or down in @30 secs at stop lights. Co-worker has base Sol and test drove my GXP and says definite difference :) Been getting great comments on its looks from the beginning:

Love this car!

Rosy, 04/18/2010
I've wanted a convertible for a long, long, time and now that the kids are grown and gone this was the perfect opportunity. This car is classy and just beautiful. Stands out from the other convertibles and you won't see a bunch of them on the road. Yes, the trunk is small, but so what. If I wanted a "trunk", I would have kept my Infinity. This car hugs the road and just feels tight. Love it!

