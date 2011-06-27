  1. Home
2007 Pontiac Solstice Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Sexy styling, nimble handling and loads of grip, strong engine performance from GXP model, powerful brakes, low base price.
  • Engine revs slowly in base Solstice, tall transmission gearing, tiny trunk, poor top wind sealing, no side airbags or interior storage.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With sexy styling, satisfying performance, tenacious road-holding and a bargain price, the 2007 Pontiac Solstice is certainly tempting. But serious enthusiasts will get more thrills out of the more refined Mazda Miata, which feels lighter on its tires and more connected to the driver.

Vehicle overview

Now in its sophomore year, the Pontiac Solstice, by virtue of its sexy body, grabs the attention of car buffs, kids and older folks with equal magnetism. Underneath the flowing curves are the attributes of a true sports roadster: compact dimensions, two seats, front-mounted engine, rear-wheel drive, four-wheel independent suspension, big wheels and tires, and a close-to-perfect weight balance.

With the new high-performance GXP variant entering the lineup for 2007, there are now two engine choices for the Solstice: the 177-hp four in the base car and the 260-horse powerhouse in the GXP. Although many purists feel that a manual transmission is the only way to go with a sports car (and the only way you could get the Solstice originally), Pontiac made a five-speed automatic available midway through the 2006 model year.

Regardless of which trim level you opt for, the fun factor of the 2007 Pontiac Solstice is high. The roadster is in its element when the top is down and one is unraveling a twisty road. But when dealing with the more mundane aspects of commuting and long freeway runs, annoyances like the Solstice's lack of interior storage and high level of wind noise come into play.

The only direct competition for the Solstice is the Mazda MX-5 Miata. The Miata is better at delivering pure driving thrills thanks to its eager, fast-revving engine and lighter-on-its-feet feel. The Mazda also has a nicer cabin (too much hard plastic in the Pontiac) and a top that's much easier to operate. Between the Miata and a base Solstice, we'd have to choose the Miata. But a lot of power has a way of making one forget such quibbles. With the new GXP, Pontiac one-ups the Mazda, American style.

2007 Pontiac Solstice models

The 2007 Pontiac Solstice comes in two trims: base and GXP. Standard equipment for both includes 18-inch wheels with 245/45 performance tires (all-season on the standard Solstice, summer spec for the GXP), a manually operated top with a glass rear window and defogger, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel and a six-speaker audio system with an in-dash CD player. The performance-oriented GXP adds a turbocharged engine, a sport-tuned suspension, a limited-slip differential, dual exhaust outlets, foglamps, cruise control, power windows and mirrors, keyless entry and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Most of the GXP's convenience features are also available as options on the base Solstice. Other options for both trims include air-conditioning, leather seats, a couple of upgraded sound systems with MP3 playback, OnStar telematics and satellite radio.

2007 Highlights

A new trim level, the Pontiac Solstice GXP, debuts for 2007. It features a 260-horsepower turbocharged engine, a sport-tuned suspension and stability control. Other minor changes this year include a standard power height adjuster for the driver seat and a few new options, such as a rear spoiler and sport metallic pedals.

Performance & mpg

The base Pontiac Solstice is powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 177 hp and 166 pound-feet of torque. Hooked up to the standard five-speed manual gearbox, performance is certainly respectable, with a 0-60-mph time of 7.7 seconds. The GXP's 2.0-liter turbocharged engine makes a stout 260 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque; its 0-60-mph time is estimated to be around six seconds flat. It also comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. A five-speed automatic is optional for either engine.

Safety

Four-wheel disc brakes are standard on both trims, with ABS optional on the base car and standard on the GXP. The latter also comes with stability control, which is not available on the standard Solstice. Side airbags aren't offered.

Driving

When thrown into a corner, the Solstice exhibits little body roll and moderate understeer. It won't swing its tail out on command like the Miata, but for most drivers, the car's substantial lateral grip and quick steering make it a fun and engaging canyon companion. The suspension does a fine job, providing a firm but compliant ride and extremely stable handling. The brakes are strong, linear and fade-resistant, providing confidence on those longer spirited runs through the twisties. In terms of acceleration, the GXP is the clear winner. The base Solstice often feels uninspiring due to the 2.4's lack of aural flair and the manual transmission's long-legged gear spacing.

Interior

The Solstice may be a small sports car, but even drivers over 6 feet tall should have adequate legroom. Hiproom is another matter, though, as the car's wide transmission tunnel puts the squeeze on anyone over 150 pounds. The seats are at least well shaped for proper support, and most controls are easy to use. Downsides include a stereo display that washes out in sunlight, ergonomic flaws and an abundance of hard plastic that mars the otherwise attractive interior design. Lowering the top is a multistep affair that involves getting out of the car to stow the top and shut the hard tonneau cover. Raising it requires the same amount of effort. Although we know that sports cars aren't supposed to be practical, the Solstice's trunk is so small it's nearly useless and cockpit storage is nil.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Pontiac Solstice.

5(83%)
4(11%)
3(3%)
2(1%)
1(2%)
4.7
91 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 wheel motorcycle
Virgil Wallace,07/04/2016
GXP 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
I'm 68 and was looking for a fun, great looking car like a Cadillac xlr or Plymouth Prowler or maybe a Can-Am motorcycle. I didn't think I could fit into a Solstice but found that I could. The gxp is a hot rod and an event to drive. It rides and drives better than the xlr and the prowler at much less cost. I just can't help punching the turbo... what a blast. I could easily get myself in trouble with the law. Many people complain about the power window swithes being hard to reach... if you reach across your belly with your right hand they work well.
IT'S A SPORTSCAR NOT A LUXURY FAMILY CAR
hurricane43,05/02/2012
This is a sportscar made for fun not a luxuary car designed for ultimate comfort and convenience. If you want to really get out and enjoy driving a fun car and turn heads this is the car to have. It is reminicent of the 53 corvette with the front end design. It is a blast to drive and has performed very well in the 2 years my wife has had it. I bought it for her approx. 2 years ago and it had 18,000 miles on it and now has 36,000 miles and the only service has been oil changes and replaced tail light bulb(warranty covered that) and replaced a plastic clip on the top that enabled it to close all the way. We both love this car and enjoy getting out with the top down and hitting the road.
No comparison to 2006 or Mazda Miata
Rick Dawson,12/30/2006
I had a 1990 Mazda Miata; I had a 2006 Solstice. Comparing the GXP to either of these cars is a mistake. Do not be misled - this is a car built for fun and high performance. I took the 2006 on a long road trip and could not even put a duffel bag in the trunk; I had to put my clothes, sans suitcase, where I could, shoving them into nooks and crannies everywhere. 5 cubic feet of storage space ain't much, especially when divided into small segments here and there. The 2006 reminded me a lot of my Miata, but I got a lot more compliments, questions and stares. The 2007, however, is a muscle car and a roadster. It is FAST! If only they could find a way to put a suitcase in it, it would rate a 10
Love it
Pam,01/02/2007
I love my 07 Solstice it is by far the funnest and best car ever. I hear people are complaining there is no place for a cell phone. What the *&% # ??? I am in it to drive not to chat on the phone. Also that the cup holders are behind you is a complaint, there is one on the passenger side of the consol just have to look for it. Fun car and if your biggest concerns are a place for your phone and starbucks latte maybe you should stick to an SUV.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
177 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
260 hp @ 5300 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2007 Pontiac Solstice

Used 2007 Pontiac Solstice Overview

The Used 2007 Pontiac Solstice is offered in the following submodels: Solstice GXP, Solstice Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and GXP 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Pontiac Solstice?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Pontiac Solstice trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Pontiac Solstice Base is priced between $11,737 and$11,737 with odometer readings between 43606 and43606 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Pontiac Solstices are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Pontiac Solstice for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2007 Solstices listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,737 and mileage as low as 43606 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Pontiac Solstice.

Can't find a used 2007 Pontiac Solstices you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Solstice for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $20,905.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $9,279.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Solstice for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $19,580.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $23,602.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Pontiac Solstice?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

