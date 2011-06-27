Vehicle overview

Now in its sophomore year, the Pontiac Solstice, by virtue of its sexy body, grabs the attention of car buffs, kids and older folks with equal magnetism. Underneath the flowing curves are the attributes of a true sports roadster: compact dimensions, two seats, front-mounted engine, rear-wheel drive, four-wheel independent suspension, big wheels and tires, and a close-to-perfect weight balance.

With the new high-performance GXP variant entering the lineup for 2007, there are now two engine choices for the Solstice: the 177-hp four in the base car and the 260-horse powerhouse in the GXP. Although many purists feel that a manual transmission is the only way to go with a sports car (and the only way you could get the Solstice originally), Pontiac made a five-speed automatic available midway through the 2006 model year.

Regardless of which trim level you opt for, the fun factor of the 2007 Pontiac Solstice is high. The roadster is in its element when the top is down and one is unraveling a twisty road. But when dealing with the more mundane aspects of commuting and long freeway runs, annoyances like the Solstice's lack of interior storage and high level of wind noise come into play.

The only direct competition for the Solstice is the Mazda MX-5 Miata. The Miata is better at delivering pure driving thrills thanks to its eager, fast-revving engine and lighter-on-its-feet feel. The Mazda also has a nicer cabin (too much hard plastic in the Pontiac) and a top that's much easier to operate. Between the Miata and a base Solstice, we'd have to choose the Miata. But a lot of power has a way of making one forget such quibbles. With the new GXP, Pontiac one-ups the Mazda, American style.