Used 2007 Pontiac Solstice for Sale Near Me
31 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 70,169 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,299$2,537 Below Market
- 48,682 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,900$909 Below Market
- 100,196 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995
- 47,424 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,899
- 108,707 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,800
- 38,158 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,363
- 113,108 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
- 87,027 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
- 26,961 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,000$2,963 Below Market
- 52,821 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,890$1,489 Below Market
- 84,596 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$8,495$299 Below Market
- 58,655 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,000$672 Below Market
- 10,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995
- 49,606 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995$525 Below Market
- 13,250 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$18,900
- 123,007 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 16,003 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,991
- 73,159 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$10,700
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac Solstice searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Solstice
Read recent reviews for the Pontiac Solstice
Write a reviewSee all 91 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.791 Reviews
Report abuse
Virgil Wallace,07/04/2016
GXP 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
I'm 68 and was looking for a fun, great looking car like a Cadillac xlr or Plymouth Prowler or maybe a Can-Am motorcycle. I didn't think I could fit into a Solstice but found that I could. The gxp is a hot rod and an event to drive. It rides and drives better than the xlr and the prowler at much less cost. I just can't help punching the turbo... what a blast. I could easily get myself in trouble with the law. Many people complain about the power window swithes being hard to reach... if you reach across your belly with your right hand they work well.
Related Pontiac Solstice info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2012
- Used BMW X5 M 2011
- Used Volvo XC60 2014
- Used Jaguar XJ 2014
- Used Toyota FJ Cruiser 2011
- Used Kia Soul EV 2016
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2012
- Used Buick Verano 2015
- Used Lincoln MKS 2013
- Used BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2014
- Used FIAT 500e 2013
- Used Acura RLX 2010
- Used Lexus GS F 2017
- Used Nissan NV Passenger 2016
- Used Lexus RC F 2016
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Pontiac G6 Boston MA
- Used Pontiac G6 Phoenix AZ
- Used Pontiac G8 Indianapolis IN
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix Atlanta GA
- Used Pontiac Solstice Frisco TX
- Used Pontiac Solstice Irvine CA
- Used Pontiac Solstice Seattle WA
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix Clarksville TN
- Used Pontiac G6 Los Angeles CA
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix Baltimore MD
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News