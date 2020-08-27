Used 2007 Pontiac Solstice for Sale Near Me

31 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Solstice Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 31 listings
  • 2007 Pontiac Solstice in Silver
    used

    2007 Pontiac Solstice

    70,169 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,299

    $2,537 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Solstice in Red
    used

    2007 Pontiac Solstice

    48,682 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,900

    $909 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Solstice in Yellow
    used

    2007 Pontiac Solstice

    100,196 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Solstice in Red
    used

    2007 Pontiac Solstice

    47,424 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,899

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Solstice in Red
    used

    2007 Pontiac Solstice

    108,707 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,800

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Solstice in Red
    used

    2007 Pontiac Solstice

    38,158 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,363

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Solstice in Black
    used

    2007 Pontiac Solstice

    113,108 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Solstice in Red
    used

    2007 Pontiac Solstice

    87,027 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Solstice in Black
    used

    2006 Pontiac Solstice

    26,961 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,000

    $2,963 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Solstice in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Pontiac Solstice

    52,821 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,890

    $1,489 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Solstice in Black
    used

    2006 Pontiac Solstice

    84,596 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,495

    $299 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Solstice in Red
    used

    2006 Pontiac Solstice

    58,655 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,000

    $672 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Solstice in Gray
    used

    2006 Pontiac Solstice

    10,651 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Solstice in Gray
    used

    2006 Pontiac Solstice

    49,606 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    $525 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Solstice in Silver
    used

    2006 Pontiac Solstice

    13,250 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,900

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Solstice in Black
    used

    2006 Pontiac Solstice

    123,007 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Solstice in Gray
    used

    2006 Pontiac Solstice

    16,003 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,991

    Details
  • 2008 Pontiac Solstice GXP in White
    used

    2008 Pontiac Solstice GXP

    73,159 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $10,700

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac Solstice searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 31 listings
  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Solstice
  4. Used 2007 Pontiac Solstice

Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Solstice

Read recent reviews for the Pontiac Solstice
Overall Consumer Rating
4.791 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 91 reviews
  • 5
    (82%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (2%)
4 wheel motorcycle
Virgil Wallace,07/04/2016
GXP 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
I'm 68 and was looking for a fun, great looking car like a Cadillac xlr or Plymouth Prowler or maybe a Can-Am motorcycle. I didn't think I could fit into a Solstice but found that I could. The gxp is a hot rod and an event to drive. It rides and drives better than the xlr and the prowler at much less cost. I just can't help punching the turbo... what a blast. I could easily get myself in trouble with the law. Many people complain about the power window swithes being hard to reach... if you reach across your belly with your right hand they work well.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Pontiac
Solstice
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Pontiac Solstice info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings