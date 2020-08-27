Used 2007 Pontiac Solstice for Sale Near Me

Hendrick Honda - Charlotte / North Carolina

CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Local Trade, Fully Detailed and Inspected, Edmunds.com's review says "The Pontiac Solstice has what most folks want in a roadster: "look at me" styling, respectable performance, tenacious road-holding and a bargain price.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating.Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $21,500*.KEY FEATURES INCLUDECD Player, Chrome Wheels. Remote Trunk Release, Bucket Seats, Vinyl Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. Pontiac Solstice with Mean (Yellow) with Darkside (Black) exterior and Ebony interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 177 HP at 6600 RPM*.EXCELLENT SAFETY RATINGSEdmunds.com explains "The Pontiac Solstice has what most folks want in a roadster: "look at me" styling, respectable performance, tenacious road-holding and a bargain price.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERHendrick Honda in Charlotte, North Carolina has been recognized numerous times over many years for our dedication to quality service and community involvement. We have been certified Pre-Owned Champions in the Mid-Atlantic Zone for 21 consecutive years. Hendrick Honda has a newly renovated showroom with all the modern amenities. As part of Hendrick Automotive Group, we strive for excellence with every customer we encounter. We truly care to provide a world class buying experience.Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Solstice with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

VIN: 1G2MB35B07Y113776

Stock: L30745G

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-06-2020