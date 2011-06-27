Used 2007 Pontiac Solstice Convertible Consumer Reviews

IT'S A SPORTSCAR NOT A LUXURY FAMILY CAR hurricane43 , 05/02/2012 17 of 17 people found this review helpful This is a sportscar made for fun not a luxuary car designed for ultimate comfort and convenience. If you want to really get out and enjoy driving a fun car and turn heads this is the car to have. It is reminicent of the 53 corvette with the front end design. It is a blast to drive and has performed very well in the 2 years my wife has had it. I bought it for her approx. 2 years ago and it had 18,000 miles on it and now has 36,000 miles and the only service has been oil changes and replaced tail light bulb(warranty covered that) and replaced a plastic clip on the top that enabled it to close all the way. We both love this car and enjoy getting out with the top down and hitting the road. Report Abuse

Love it Pam , 01/02/2007 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I love my 07 Solstice it is by far the funnest and best car ever. I hear people are complaining there is no place for a cell phone. What the *&% # ??? I am in it to drive not to chat on the phone. Also that the cup holders are behind you is a complaint, there is one on the passenger side of the consol just have to look for it. Fun car and if your biggest concerns are a place for your phone and starbucks latte maybe you should stick to an SUV. Report Abuse

A great 2 seater roadster! MY SOLSTICE , 12/27/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I just got the solstice, and i just love it!! It is good on gas, and very comfortable driving, even though it is a small car. Grabs turns smoothly, and drives very smooth for a small roadster! Report Abuse

Second Childhood Maytagman2 , 07/27/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful @66, have owned 27 different autos including muscle cars, imports, and various eye-catching fun to drive cars. This ranks as one of the top three cars I've owned. Intend to keep it and pass it on to my grandson when he reaches at least 21...not 16. Report Abuse