Used 2007 Pontiac Solstice Convertible Consumer Reviews
IT'S A SPORTSCAR NOT A LUXURY FAMILY CAR
This is a sportscar made for fun not a luxuary car designed for ultimate comfort and convenience. If you want to really get out and enjoy driving a fun car and turn heads this is the car to have. It is reminicent of the 53 corvette with the front end design. It is a blast to drive and has performed very well in the 2 years my wife has had it. I bought it for her approx. 2 years ago and it had 18,000 miles on it and now has 36,000 miles and the only service has been oil changes and replaced tail light bulb(warranty covered that) and replaced a plastic clip on the top that enabled it to close all the way. We both love this car and enjoy getting out with the top down and hitting the road.
Love it
I love my 07 Solstice it is by far the funnest and best car ever. I hear people are complaining there is no place for a cell phone. What the *&% # ??? I am in it to drive not to chat on the phone. Also that the cup holders are behind you is a complaint, there is one on the passenger side of the consol just have to look for it. Fun car and if your biggest concerns are a place for your phone and starbucks latte maybe you should stick to an SUV.
A great 2 seater roadster!
I just got the solstice, and i just love it!! It is good on gas, and very comfortable driving, even though it is a small car. Grabs turns smoothly, and drives very smooth for a small roadster!
Second Childhood
@66, have owned 27 different autos including muscle cars, imports, and various eye-catching fun to drive cars. This ranks as one of the top three cars I've owned. Intend to keep it and pass it on to my grandson when he reaches at least 21...not 16.
Had the car since summer
Haven't had any issues with the car at all. It drives like a dream, and it's just as fun to drive as a Corvette. Hugs the road and you feel like you have total control. Probably why it's won so many professional drifting events in the past. Nothing like the top being down. Great stereo system if you have the Monsoon upgrade. The subwoofer really shakes the passenger, lol Great pick up and go for the regular trim style. Would love to drive the GXP to see the difference. But it should make most people happy with it's power. I can definitely pass most cars with ease if I need to.
