Used 1991 Pontiac Le Mans Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Le Mans
5.0
1 reviews
randy's lemans

randy's toy, 08/08/2006
i love this car. it is cheap on gas. i get about 37 mpg out of it. it has a 3- speed automatic transmission and it runs good. i installed bosch platinum plugs in it too.

