Used 1991 Pontiac Le Mans for Sale Near Me

This car was a nightmare. In the 3 months that it actualy worked for us, the fuel injector failed, the fuel pump failed, the entire dash had to be pulled apart to fix some shorts and allow the headlights to work. The tail lights have fallen off a number of times. The windshield wipers did not work well. The passenger side wiper arm actualy came off the day after the car was bought. Turning the A/C on with the car at idle would result in the engine stalling. The darn car had a 1.6L inline 4 that delivered 10 MPG in the city and about 28 on the highway. The car had to be kept at a high idle to keep the engine cool while at a stop light or some other stop. The car caught fire due to bad wiring

Read more