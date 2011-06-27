This was the first new automobile that I ever bought. I had no idea what I was doing & was very young and on a tight budget. A few years after I bought it I read a lot of reviews about what a piece of junk this model was and while that is probably true for most, I somehow managed to get one of the only good ones out of the bunch. I STILL have this car. Granted, it looks terrible and I only use it to take trash to the dump or to pick up a piece of furniture, but it still actually runs after 19 years! I've never had to have any major work done on it either. I will soon have to get rid of it because it's looking junky in the driveway next to 2 much nicer cars, but I'll be sad to see it go.

