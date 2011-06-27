  1. Home
1991 Pontiac Le Mans Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Sporty GSE dropped.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Pontiac Le Mans.

5(33%)
4(0%)
3(33%)
2(0%)
1(34%)
3.0
3 reviews
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Should be called LeMon instead of LeMans
ACWMan,08/14/2005
This car was a nightmare. In the 3 months that it actualy worked for us, the fuel injector failed, the fuel pump failed, the entire dash had to be pulled apart to fix some shorts and allow the headlights to work. The tail lights have fallen off a number of times. The windshield wipers did not work well. The passenger side wiper arm actualy came off the day after the car was bought. Turning the A/C on with the car at idle would result in the engine stalling. The darn car had a 1.6L inline 4 that delivered 10 MPG in the city and about 28 on the highway. The car had to be kept at a high idle to keep the engine cool while at a stop light or some other stop. The car caught fire due to bad wiring
Has lasted for 19 years & still runs!
JT,03/24/2010
This was the first new automobile that I ever bought. I had no idea what I was doing & was very young and on a tight budget. A few years after I bought it I read a lot of reviews about what a piece of junk this model was and while that is probably true for most, I somehow managed to get one of the only good ones out of the bunch. I STILL have this car. Granted, it looks terrible and I only use it to take trash to the dump or to pick up a piece of furniture, but it still actually runs after 19 years! I've never had to have any major work done on it either. I will soon have to get rid of it because it's looking junky in the driveway next to 2 much nicer cars, but I'll be sad to see it go.
randy's lemans
randy's toy,08/08/2006
i love this car. it is cheap on gas. i get about 37 mpg out of it. it has a 3- speed automatic transmission and it runs good. i installed bosch platinum plugs in it too.
Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 36 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
74 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
74 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
