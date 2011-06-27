1991 Pontiac Le Mans Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$675 - $1,603
Used Le Mans for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Sporty GSE dropped.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Pontiac Le Mans.
Most helpful consumer reviews
ACWMan,08/14/2005
This car was a nightmare. In the 3 months that it actualy worked for us, the fuel injector failed, the fuel pump failed, the entire dash had to be pulled apart to fix some shorts and allow the headlights to work. The tail lights have fallen off a number of times. The windshield wipers did not work well. The passenger side wiper arm actualy came off the day after the car was bought. Turning the A/C on with the car at idle would result in the engine stalling. The darn car had a 1.6L inline 4 that delivered 10 MPG in the city and about 28 on the highway. The car had to be kept at a high idle to keep the engine cool while at a stop light or some other stop. The car caught fire due to bad wiring
JT,03/24/2010
This was the first new automobile that I ever bought. I had no idea what I was doing & was very young and on a tight budget. A few years after I bought it I read a lot of reviews about what a piece of junk this model was and while that is probably true for most, I somehow managed to get one of the only good ones out of the bunch. I STILL have this car. Granted, it looks terrible and I only use it to take trash to the dump or to pick up a piece of furniture, but it still actually runs after 19 years! I've never had to have any major work done on it either. I will soon have to get rid of it because it's looking junky in the driveway next to 2 much nicer cars, but I'll be sad to see it go.
randy's toy,08/08/2006
i love this car. it is cheap on gas. i get about 37 mpg out of it. it has a 3- speed automatic transmission and it runs good. i installed bosch platinum plugs in it too.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Pontiac Le Mans features & specs
MPG
27 city / 36 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
74 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
74 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Le Mans
Related Used 1991 Pontiac Le Mans info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons