Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix Sedan Consumer Reviews

Reliable but buggy electronics, and plenty of things to break bobsmith70 , 07/09/2013 4 of 5 people found this review helpful The 3.8 has a great transmission and engine, decent mpg, great performance, incredibly smooth, fun to drive but comfortable on the highway. Always started for me. I owned it from 90k to 140k. The problem is the electronics around it. Power steering rack leaks, gas gauge bounces around, traction control stops randomly, power windows love to break. Brake cylinders seize, the led on the radio like to dance sometimes. And nothing is $250 or less, everything is at least close to $400 or more to fix. It still works if you can live with the flaws as it is extremely dependable. Home mechanics go for it, but after 120k avoid it like the plague if you can't fix it yourself.

Deceptively reliable--a handsome highway cockroach thrashette , 11/14/2013 2 of 2 people found this review helpful So this is the first, and thus far, only car I've owned for my 3 years of driving. I'm the 6th owner, and it was passed down from my dad at 130k miles. It's now at 210k miles, and I can say with pride that this car has never failed me. Aside from when the battery was dead (the battery was 12 years old at the time and an easy jump got me goin'), it starts every morning as I begin my commute. Whether it's the usual 30, the frequent 100, or the occasional 1000 miles, it's always ready to go. Most of my maintenance has been regular, with a few big replacements such as the axles and brakes. The transmission and the engine still feel fantastic, despite the dust and age.

Don't buy one for the looks melissa , 04/17/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The first several months, it drove like a dream. I fell in love with the design. Big mistake. Back door sides have been popping off, transmission has been going out, replaced starter, keys get stuck in ignition, only the passenger window will roll down, the vechile now shakes when under 45MPH, twice a year the windshield wipers need replaced, no trunk light, console cup holders have fallen off. This all happened within 3-4 yrs. of having the car. I have always taken care of my cars, but no matter how good I treat it, everything keeps breaking. My rear view mirror fell off after several months. If you have money to spend then this is the type of car you'll want.

Still going! jodan29 , 10/16/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I can't say enough how I love my 2000 GT and will miss it when I retire it. Almost 300,000 miles and the trans is just starting to worry me. I drive 52 miles one way to work. Have had my share of problems, some covered by warranty others not. Still has the original exhaust and engine. Don't like that the black is a matte black with no sparkle; shows scratches too much. Interior has held up great. All I can say is if you keep it maintained it will not disappoint you. Sad to see Pontiac go under. :(