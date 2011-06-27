Used 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1999 Grand Prix
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG212119
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg17/27 mpg16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/468.0 mi.306.0/486.0 mi.288.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG212119
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm280 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm200 hp @ 5200 rpm240 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.36.9 ft.36.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Front shoulder room58.5 in.58.5 in.58.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.36.7 in.36.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.54.3 in.54.3 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.35.8 in.36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.57.2 in.57.9 in.
Measurements
Length196.5 in.196.5 in.196.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.no
Curb weight3396 lbs.3414 lbs.3396 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.16.0 cu.ft.16.0 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.54.7 in.54.7 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.110.5 in.110.5 in.
Width72.7 in.72.7 in.72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Arctic White
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Black
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Medium Gulf Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gulf Blue Metallic
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Black
  • Arctic White
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Black
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Gulf Blue Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Taupe
  • Camel
  • Graphite
  • Camel
  • Graphite
  • Dark Taupe
  • Camel
  • Dark Taupe
  • Graphite
