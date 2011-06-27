  1. Home
Used 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Grand Prix
4.7
42 reviews
97 Grand prix coupe

pontiacdude97, 10/06/2012
Needless to say, I absolutely Love this car! I enjoy destroying others on the street and absolutely confident on back country roads, does not shy from bends, twists or any kind of roads, even goes nicely down dirt or gravel roads.

Great First Car

Ryan, 10/05/2015
GTP 2dr Coupe
I absolutely enjoy my GTP. It's such a good car. It has been reliable throughout my 3 years of owning it. While it is a big car it drives like a sports car. I've done alittle bit of engine work to mine though. The 3800 is a great platform to build and work on. They will take the abuse and building power is easy and relatively cheap to reach higher power outputs.

Loved this car!

Spirit711, 06/10/2006
I bought this car with 17,000 miles on it as a program car. It's absolutely been the best car I've ever owned. I have 76,000 on it now and I doubt if I've put over $1,000 in it, including regular maintenance. It's time to think about buying a new one, but I keep trying to wait until something goes wrong with this car, and it just keeps going and going!

I love my car

Jan, 01/13/2006
I love my 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix ! It is the most awesome car I have ever owned..fun to drive, reliable, and the supercharged engine is GREAT ! The car is just a all around fun car to drive, and hugs the road with tight steering, and is aerodynamic in driving ! If you are considering a 1997 body.. it is a beautiful style !

Awesome

jackmil, 04/03/2002
This is by far the best car i've ever owned. When and if it ever dies i'll definatly buy another one. I already have more miles on it then my last car when that died

