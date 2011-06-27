Used 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix Coupe Consumer Reviews

97 Grand prix coupe pontiacdude97 , 10/06/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Needless to say, I absolutely Love this car! I enjoy destroying others on the street and absolutely confident on back country roads, does not shy from bends, twists or any kind of roads, even goes nicely down dirt or gravel roads. Report Abuse

Great First Car Ryan , 10/05/2015 GTP 2dr Coupe 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I absolutely enjoy my GTP. It's such a good car. It has been reliable throughout my 3 years of owning it. While it is a big car it drives like a sports car. I've done alittle bit of engine work to mine though. The 3800 is a great platform to build and work on. They will take the abuse and building power is easy and relatively cheap to reach higher power outputs. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Loved this car! Spirit711 , 06/10/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 17,000 miles on it as a program car. It's absolutely been the best car I've ever owned. I have 76,000 on it now and I doubt if I've put over $1,000 in it, including regular maintenance. It's time to think about buying a new one, but I keep trying to wait until something goes wrong with this car, and it just keeps going and going! Report Abuse

I love my car Jan , 01/13/2006 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I love my 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix ! It is the most awesome car I have ever owned..fun to drive, reliable, and the supercharged engine is GREAT ! The car is just a all around fun car to drive, and hugs the road with tight steering, and is aerodynamic in driving ! If you are considering a 1997 body.. it is a beautiful style ! Report Abuse