Used 1996 Pontiac Grand Prix Coupe Consumer Reviews
A Great Car, except ...
I bought my Grand Prix used from the original owner. It was loaded with sunroof and "heads-up" display on the windshield. I loved this car. It had 50,000 miles on it when I purchased it and it had 130K when I sold it. I never had any engine problems except that the intake manifold gasket was leaking due to a known issue caused by GM's Dexcool antifreeze. Coolant leaks are a common problem on GM models from that time period. It was going to cost me about $700 to have it repaired and the car is only valued at about $1500, so I decided to trade it in on a new vehicle. The car handles well and the 3.1 liter engine delivers plenty of horsepower.
Great Car!
I bought the car brand new and drove it for 4yrs and traded it with 50,000mi. Required nothing but regular maintenance. I loved the sporty look and feel of the car and was still able to cart the kids around! Only flaw was the winter handling, it wasn't the best in the snow. I traded it in for an SUV and lost that exciting feel when driving.
A stable workhorse
I have 110,000 miles on my Pontiac GP SE Coupe. I purchased it new in '96 and the car has essnetially been trouble- free. However, it drinks more oil after about 60K. The car runs smooth and quiet, although it could use a bit more power (I have the 3.1 liter engine). I bought the car because of the style and the price. It looks a lot sportier than it really is.
Excellent Sports Car
My car currently has 99K on it and has been a jewel of a car. The only downfall was an intake gasket and my transmission at 98K went. However I run my car very hard and it has handled it extremely well. I'd reccommend it to anyone.
Nothing but a waste of money.
This car is the worst car I've ever owned and the problems are endless. After putting in over $5000 in repairs, so much still is broken. The interior is horrible from the seat having no padding to the whole front panel falling apart. Everything is rust and the muffler fell off and the rest of rotted. Fumes are in the car so the windows need to be kept opened at all times in which you'll end up having to please the window switch each year. Backseat and trunk leaks, no hot air even after having fixed 4 times. ABS light goes off and TCS messes up, low oil level light never turns off. The shifting is all messed up and everything rattles including the cheap audio system. AVOID AT ALL COSTS.
