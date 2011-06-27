Used 1995 Pontiac Grand Prix Sedan Consumer Reviews
april 20, 2005
I obtained this vehicle in 2000, with aproximatley 154000km on it. It was doing good until about 20 000 km afterwards, the tranny blew, water pump died, thermostat died, hood flew off the vehicle *im prolly the only one thats happened to so dont worry about that*, the ignition switch died so the key wouldn't turn, both tie rods snapped and I can't remember but other things have happened with this vehicle. The one strong thing about it is the Engine, 3.1L 6 Cylinders lasted a while without a single repair. If you are going to purchase one id reccomend buying one with under 10000 miles or you are in for a spending spree.
Pretty decent car
I've owned several B.O.P (Buick, Oldsmobile, Pontiac) cars in my life and this is a good one. I like the handling and performance. Durability for the car its self is ok, mine has 287,652 miles on it. I got it 2 years ago from a close friend who has had it since nearly new. The 3.1 L is sporty and fun but the transmission is a joke, they only last about 100,000 miles or less. My car has had the engine and transmission replaced and runs fine. ( tranny no longer has overdrive) you can trust me, with this many miles on it, I've found the bugs
No cup holders!
Of all the things to leave out of a car, why the cup holders? I hope that engineer was fired. There are 2 in the whole car, in the doors and nothing fits in them. Otherwise, ran fine. It's a no-frills -car-.
eh...
If i hated this car any more it would be amazing. The performance on this thing is ridiculously horrible, and other than me being happy that it turns on, I hate it. It idles too low, its not fast, the only nice thing about it is the spacious interior!
First Car
I was looking for my first car and found this one. Great price for a first car. I went through big snow drifts with it too. Just front wheel drive.
