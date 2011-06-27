Used 1994 Pontiac Grand Prix Sedan Consumer Reviews
94 Grand Prix
Bought my SE new in 94 and still running great with 102K on it. It has went through 3 batteries and 2 alternators, but that has been the only expense other than normal maintence. The gas mileage has dropped to 20mpg (city only), have had tune up, but mileage did not improve. I am keeping this car till the wheels fall off or it becomes unrealiable, so far that is not the case.
Rust from the fuel pump to the gas tank
My biggest headache with the car is the rust. I bought it at 101K miles. I've had to replace the gas tank, the fuel pump, the filler neck, and have it painted at the gas door area due to rusting. My mechanic was replacing the rear struts and rusted bolts and parts were falling off from rust. I've replaced the rotors twice in 1 year. When I first got the car Midas informed me GM/Pontiac don't stand behind their brakes. The driver window stop working the window switch is $100. The hardware on the doors for the windows fell apart. My daughter cut her leg getting out the car from the rusted metal on the side of car beneath the windows. I checked with GM for a recall on this car.
15 Years of experience
Rides comfortably, 3.1 engine mpg is 22 in city and 30 on the road. Reaching the battery is a hassle. Problem with power window motors and door linkage, otherwise it has been reliable. Engine tends to be noisy.
My 2nd car
This car is amazing, fun to drive, after a nice wash, it shines really nicely, all in all a great car
Been a very good car overall
Owned since new. Overall this car has been without any serious or major problems. It now has 200,000 miles and it has trany issues (x2). However, the engine still runs great. Great fuel mileage too. The interior is starting to show its age but even living up north the last ten years, the car has no rust. I am going to fix the trans and take my chances. Parts are everywhere for these cars. My only complaints, which seem to be wide spread, are that the cup holders are only good to put change in. The knobs for the air, etc., wear out easy and are 17 bucks+ apiece. And don't ever think you can change the battery out in a few minutes. Theft protection my butt, poor engineering.
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Prix
Related Used 1994 Pontiac Grand Prix Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner