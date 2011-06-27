Used 1994 Pontiac Grand Prix Sedan Consumer Reviews

94 Grand Prix SSH , 12/18/2002 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought my SE new in 94 and still running great with 102K on it. It has went through 3 batteries and 2 alternators, but that has been the only expense other than normal maintence. The gas mileage has dropped to 20mpg (city only), have had tune up, but mileage did not improve. I am keeping this car till the wheels fall off or it becomes unrealiable, so far that is not the case. Report Abuse

Rust from the fuel pump to the gas tank Grand Prix owner , 09/19/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My biggest headache with the car is the rust. I bought it at 101K miles. I've had to replace the gas tank, the fuel pump, the filler neck, and have it painted at the gas door area due to rusting. My mechanic was replacing the rear struts and rusted bolts and parts were falling off from rust. I've replaced the rotors twice in 1 year. When I first got the car Midas informed me GM/Pontiac don't stand behind their brakes. The driver window stop working the window switch is $100. The hardware on the doors for the windows fell apart. My daughter cut her leg getting out the car from the rusted metal on the side of car beneath the windows. I checked with GM for a recall on this car. Report Abuse

15 Years of experience Jerry , 12/02/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Rides comfortably, 3.1 engine mpg is 22 in city and 30 on the road. Reaching the battery is a hassle. Problem with power window motors and door linkage, otherwise it has been reliable. Engine tends to be noisy. Report Abuse

My 2nd car savidabull , 04/15/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car is amazing, fun to drive, after a nice wash, it shines really nicely, all in all a great car Report Abuse