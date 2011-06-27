  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Grand Prix
  4. Used 1994 Pontiac Grand Prix
  5. Used 1994 Pontiac Grand Prix Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1994 Pontiac Grand Prix Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Grand Prix
5(35%)4(59%)3(6%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
17 reviews
Write a review
See all Grand Prixes for sale
List Price Estimate
$759 - $1,855
Used Grand Prix for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

94 Grand Prix

SSH, 12/18/2002
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought my SE new in 94 and still running great with 102K on it. It has went through 3 batteries and 2 alternators, but that has been the only expense other than normal maintence. The gas mileage has dropped to 20mpg (city only), have had tune up, but mileage did not improve. I am keeping this car till the wheels fall off or it becomes unrealiable, so far that is not the case.

Report Abuse

Rust from the fuel pump to the gas tank

Grand Prix owner, 09/19/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My biggest headache with the car is the rust. I bought it at 101K miles. I've had to replace the gas tank, the fuel pump, the filler neck, and have it painted at the gas door area due to rusting. My mechanic was replacing the rear struts and rusted bolts and parts were falling off from rust. I've replaced the rotors twice in 1 year. When I first got the car Midas informed me GM/Pontiac don't stand behind their brakes. The driver window stop working the window switch is $100. The hardware on the doors for the windows fell apart. My daughter cut her leg getting out the car from the rusted metal on the side of car beneath the windows. I checked with GM for a recall on this car.

Report Abuse

15 Years of experience

Jerry , 12/02/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Rides comfortably, 3.1 engine mpg is 22 in city and 30 on the road. Reaching the battery is a hassle. Problem with power window motors and door linkage, otherwise it has been reliable. Engine tends to be noisy.

Report Abuse

My 2nd car

savidabull, 04/15/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car is amazing, fun to drive, after a nice wash, it shines really nicely, all in all a great car

Report Abuse

Been a very good car overall

scharlowman, 04/22/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Owned since new. Overall this car has been without any serious or major problems. It now has 200,000 miles and it has trany issues (x2). However, the engine still runs great. Great fuel mileage too. The interior is starting to show its age but even living up north the last ten years, the car has no rust. I am going to fix the trans and take my chances. Parts are everywhere for these cars. My only complaints, which seem to be wide spread, are that the cup holders are only good to put change in. The knobs for the air, etc., wear out easy and are 17 bucks+ apiece. And don't ever think you can change the battery out in a few minutes. Theft protection my butt, poor engineering.

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Grand Prixes for sale

Related Used 1994 Pontiac Grand Prix Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles