  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Grand Prix
  4. Used 1993 Pontiac Grand Prix
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Pontiac Grand Prix Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Grand Prix
Overview
See Grand Prix Inventory
See Grand Prix Inventory
See Grand Prix Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG202020
Transmissionno3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmissionno3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg17/25 mpg17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/445.5 mi.280.5/412.5 mi.280.5/412.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.16.5 gal.16.5 gal.
Combined MPG202020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l3.1 l3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4200 rpm140 hp @ 4200 rpm140 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.36.7 ft.36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.38.2 in.38.2 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room53.1 in.53.1 in.53.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.54.3 in.54.3 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.36.2 in.36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.57.4 in.
Measurements
Length194.9 in.194.9 in.194.9 in.
Curb weight3448 lbs.3303 lbs.3312 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.15.5 cu.ft.15.5 cu.ft.
Height54.8 in.54.8 in.54.8 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.107.5 in.107.5 in.
Width71.9 in.71.9 in.71.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright White
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Jade Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright White
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Jade Gray Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Jade Gray Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Red
  • Bright White
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
See Grand Prix InventorySee Grand Prix InventorySee Grand Prix Inventory

Related Used 1993 Pontiac Grand Prix info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles