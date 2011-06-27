Used 1990 Pontiac Grand Prix Sedan Consumer Reviews

My perfect car no1kicker , 07/05/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful A sedan that is fast and comfortable. Report Abuse

My First Car Waldo , 09/27/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I recently bought my first car. It is a 1990 Pontiac Grand Prix STE. This car is a beauty. I couldn't even believe it was a 90'! I feel spoiled by it and I brag to my friends about it.

Grand Prix LE is my favorite first car dragonblade , 11/26/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is a great vehicle, although the oil tends to leak and the radio tends to burn out easily. These are, however, small problems that are easily and inexpenively fixed. I have had a great time driving this vehicle as my first car, because of its fuel economy and acceleration.