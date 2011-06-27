Used 1990 Pontiac Grand Prix Sedan Consumer Reviews
My perfect car
no1kicker, 07/05/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
A sedan that is fast and comfortable.
Report Abuse
My First Car
Waldo, 09/27/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I recently bought my first car. It is a 1990 Pontiac Grand Prix STE. This car is a beauty. I couldn't even believe it was a 90'! I feel spoiled by it and I brag to my friends about it.
Report Abuse
Grand Prix LE is my favorite first car
dragonblade, 11/26/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
This is a great vehicle, although the oil tends to leak and the radio tends to burn out easily. These are, however, small problems that are easily and inexpenively fixed. I have had a great time driving this vehicle as my first car, because of its fuel economy and acceleration.
Report Abuse
This Car Rock's
Rhondia, 08/05/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
This car is the best!!!!!!!!!I love it ... If I ever get rid of mine I want another it would have to be just like the one I got now tho and I know they did not make alot of these at all :(
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Prix
Related Used 1990 Pontiac Grand Prix Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner