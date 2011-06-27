  1. Home
Used 1990 Pontiac Grand Prix Sedan Consumer Reviews

My perfect car

no1kicker, 07/05/2002
A sedan that is fast and comfortable.

My First Car

Waldo, 09/27/2002
I recently bought my first car. It is a 1990 Pontiac Grand Prix STE. This car is a beauty. I couldn't even believe it was a 90'! I feel spoiled by it and I brag to my friends about it.

Grand Prix LE is my favorite first car

dragonblade, 11/26/2002
This is a great vehicle, although the oil tends to leak and the radio tends to burn out easily. These are, however, small problems that are easily and inexpenively fixed. I have had a great time driving this vehicle as my first car, because of its fuel economy and acceleration.

This Car Rock's

Rhondia, 08/05/2003
This car is the best!!!!!!!!!I love it ... If I ever get rid of mine I want another it would have to be just like the one I got now tho and I know they did not make alot of these at all :(

