Used 1994 Pontiac Grand Am Sedan Consumer Reviews

Grand Am SE amandasb , 06/22/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I got this car when I turned 16. It made me through high school & I am now a senior in college, over three hours away from home. Had to replace head gaskets around 95,000, alternator at 120,000, muffler at 135,000, and radiator at 145,000, but other than that, this car has been AMAZING! My power windows aren't exactly functional- I now have a crank window on my driver's side due to replacing the motor so often, and the back windows never go down anymore, but other than that, I love this car. I also had the typical water in the front (due to faulty windshield replacement), and I use about a quart of oil in between changes. I'll be sad to get rid of this car- it's been nothing short of great!

Hey the GT is great GT enforcer , 05/07/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have to say my '94 Grand Am GT is great. I just bought it six months ago with 112,000 miles and I've put 15,000 miles on it with no major repairs, just brake rotors. I don't like the interior of the car. The cup holders are built into a fold down compartment above the glove box that bounces around on bumps, causing spills. Something in my dash rattles too. I don't like the power window buttons in the center console either. The V6 is awesome. I don't NEED any more power than I have, and I average 28 miles per gallon. The engine is a little shaky, especially at low RPMs. My fuel gauge doesn't work. Only minor design flaws. The car is definately worth what I paid for it though.

A huge GM Goof ready to sell , 04/13/2002 1 of 2 people found this review helpful The engineers who designed the quad4 engine ought to have to pay the repair bills. Not only is it a costly engine to keep up, but with the design it is costly to get to other components to repair. Just replacing gaskets everytime you need a repair (such as a water pump) takes up a month's food allowance. Now I'm trying to decide to see if someone will trade it with needing a valve job or get it fixed and dump it on another poor soul. I usually like Pontiacs, but this one is definitely at the bottom of the barrel. A costly purchase when 75% of the purchase price is put into repairs with in 1 1/2 years.

Why I'm keeping it! jot1 , 07/17/2011 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Mine is a '94 Grand Am SE V6 sedan, automatic. I bought it less than two years ago with 236,000 mi. verified by CarFax. There were two prior owners. The interior and trunk are in showroom condition. There is no rust and the paint is original. I have had no problems, get 35 mpg and use no oil between changes. I cannot see buying a new car that has 4 cylinders or a V6 and gets the same or less mileage.