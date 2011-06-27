Used 1993 Pontiac Grand Am Sedan Consumer Reviews

Hunk of junk worst pontiac ever , 05/31/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Thee car was nice and solid ride engine and trans were strong then little by little everything started to go bad fuel pump coils water pump ( located between the exhaust manifold and the block ( if that tells you anything) now all mounts decided to go out almost forgot the ignition control module front suspension shot out the ac went out in less than 3 months and the car had only 116k miles put it like this the trans out lasted the car Report Abuse

ok car Average Car , 04/12/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This Grand Am is like many others. The quad four engine is very strong for a four cyclinder car, yet is likely to suffer from cracked heads. Luckily we had an extended warranty or it would have been over $1,000 to fix. Car lost performance after 150,000 miles. Always kept up with fluid changes. Would I buy again? No.

Junkyard Grand Am Disgusted Buyer , 06/11/2007 0 of 1 people found this review helpful This car belongs in a junkyard or I will personally drive it off a very steep cliff myself!! I bought this car about 2 years ago and here's the condition it was in: Barely any brake pad lining left on the front, rotors were warped beyond belief (for some reason these Grand Ams eat brakes like there's no tomorrow), severe steering problems, it overheated on the way home (of course, not on the test drive!), a power-steering fluid leak and at a 4-way stop, it just shut off on its own!!! I bought it to put a few repairs into it, the low miles on it (107,000) and the nice exterior and interior design which I find very attractive on these "cars". I do not recommend this garbage to anyone!

GrandAm will be my next choice J Brown , 05/23/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Great car.....lots of use with good gas economy. Only complaint is weak head design. Bad for blown head gaskets or cracked heads.