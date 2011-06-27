Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Sedan Consumer Reviews

DJayL , 04/16/2018 Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)

Even if the car doesnt come with everything it's very able to be customized. I replaced the stereo with a pioneer for bluetooth. I swapped out the headlights with some new ones that weren't oxidized. I had an older model climate control and swapped that with the one from the newer model(09-10) and it was a direst swap. There's just so many things you can do to it that you can't do with other cars or is a lot harder in other cars. Bought the car for $5.5k back in late Nov of '14 with 81k miles on it and sold it to the insurance company in the summer of '17 for $6k after a hail storm. I no major issues with car throughout my time with it other than the air conditioning which didn't work when i bought the car but didn't realize until the summer. I went without that until the beggining of the summer that I sold it. I would recommend this car to others looking in this price range.