Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best Starter Car I could've asked for
Even if the car doesnt come with everything it's very able to be customized. I replaced the stereo with a pioneer for bluetooth. I swapped out the headlights with some new ones that weren't oxidized. I had an older model climate control and swapped that with the one from the newer model(09-10) and it was a direst swap. There's just so many things you can do to it that you can't do with other cars or is a lot harder in other cars. Bought the car for $5.5k back in late Nov of '14 with 81k miles on it and sold it to the insurance company in the summer of '17 for $6k after a hail storm. I no major issues with car throughout my time with it other than the air conditioning which didn't work when i bought the car but didn't realize until the summer. I went without that until the beggining of the summer that I sold it. I would recommend this car to others looking in this price range.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Reliable with decent power
Never had a major issue with the car. Acceleration and top speed are surprisingly good for a 4 cylinder sedan. Has been reliable and fun to drive.
Smooth driving
It drives really smooth and is really fun to drive
Sponsored cars related to the G6
Related Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner