Consumer Rating
(3)
2010 Pontiac G6 Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2010 Pontiac G6. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Pontiac G6 for Sale
List Price Range
$4,900 - $8,995
Used G6 for Sale
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Pontiac G6.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Starter Car I could've asked for
DJayL,04/16/2018
Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
Even if the car doesnt come with everything it's very able to be customized. I replaced the stereo with a pioneer for bluetooth. I swapped out the headlights with some new ones that weren't oxidized. I had an older model climate control and swapped that with the one from the newer model(09-10) and it was a direst swap. There's just so many things you can do to it that you can't do with other cars or is a lot harder in other cars. Bought the car for $5.5k back in late Nov of '14 with 81k miles on it and sold it to the insurance company in the summer of '17 for $6k after a hail storm. I no major issues with car throughout my time with it other than the air conditioning which didn't work when i bought the car but didn't realize until the summer. I went without that until the beggining of the summer that I sold it. I would recommend this car to others looking in this price range.
Reliable with decent power
Forrest M,03/16/2020
Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
Never had a major issue with the car. Acceleration and top speed are surprisingly good for a 4 cylinder sedan. Has been reliable and fun to drive.
Smooth driving
Logan,08/09/2019
Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
It drives really smooth and is really fun to drive
See all 3 reviews of the 2010 Pontiac G6
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
164 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2010 Pontiac G6 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2010 Pontiac G6

Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Overview

The Used 2010 Pontiac G6 is offered in the following submodels: G6 Sedan. Available styles include Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Pontiac G6?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Pontiac G6 trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet is priced between $4,900 and$8,995 with odometer readings between 52112 and96742 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Pontiac G6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Pontiac G6 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2010 G6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,900 and mileage as low as 52112 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Pontiac G6.

Can't find a used 2010 Pontiac G6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac G6 for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $10,201.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,804.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac G6 for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,591.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,697.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Pontiac G6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

