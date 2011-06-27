Used 2008 Pontiac G6 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Worth the wait.
We purchased our G6 convertible in January 2008 and then patiently waited for warm weather to arrive. During that wait we found that the remote starter on our G6 works great from inside my office while the remote starter on my co-worker's BMW would not work from the same office. The car is a joy to drive with the top up or down. Many co- workers thought it was a sporty coupe until the top folded into the trunk. We are pleased with the gas mileage we have been getting. No long trips yet but around town mileage is averaging close to 20 MPG. The trunk is basically useless with the top folded down but we knew that when we purchased it. We are very happy with our Pontiac G6 convertible. Enjoy!
Midlife Crisis Resolved
I love everything about this car! The ride is smooth and comfortable with plenty of power, zip, and pep. It's simply a blast to drive top up or top down. With the top up I've heard a few times, 'how is that a convertible'? I get fond looks and compliments from many folks with the top down. I enjoy driving it as well as being a passenger. Move the front seat a notch or two and I'm comfortable in the back seat and I'm 6'2". I know there's room for 4 adult sized adults in this car. No room in the trunk with the top down? So what, there's plenty of room in the back seat. Mustang can't say that!
08 G6 Convertible
Overall, a great car. In the handling departement, it competes well with Japanese models. It doesn't compete with the German cars, but it's a lot less expensive, and sportier looking to boot. Anyone looking for a convertable would do well to consider the G-6. The seats are comforable and well designed. The lack of a power recline feature on the power seats can be overlooked. The height of the arm rests are perfect. So far, we havn't had any probles with this car. This car looks and feels great. Some one else mentioned last year that college girls love this car. It's true. Just trust me on this. If you're a single 20 or 30 something guy and can afford it, buy this car.
Best 4-Seat Convertible Value in the US
By far, G6 hardtop convertible is the best value in this segment. All expectations have been met or exceeded, & it has been relatively free of "surprises." Noticeable negative is interior plastics. GM really "stretched" to make this a truly affordable, modern 4-seat convertible, & for the most part, it succeeded. Top mechanism is unbelievably complicated, so an extended warranty is likely to be wise purchase. Power of 3.5L engine is fine, but occasionally feels sluggish at highway passing speeds. Surprisingly, fuel economy exceeds 17 city/26 hwy EPA estimates by 10 - 15%. Tranny is well-mated to engine. Wide turning radius, but otherwise handles well. And best of all, a rock-solid ride.
Life is better now that I have this car
I test drove all 4 of the reasonably- priced hard-top convertibles. Mazda was too small, Chrysler was not good, the Eos is worth a look but to get one with all the great features the G6 has would require spending about 3K more. I loved the G6 during the test drive but some of the negative comments I read in professional reviews were discouraging. After buying the car, I know those comments are unnecessarily over-critical. Comments on the lack of trunk space when the top is down are silly. Its a hard-top. Where else does one expect the roof to go? Many people have commented on the poor quality of interior material. I dont get it. The interior is just fine. I highly recommend this car
