Used 2007 Pontiac G5 Coupe Consumer Reviews

My first G5 davec , 01/17/2007 8 of 8 people found this review helpful After two Honda Civics I decided to give the Pontiac G5 a try and I'm very happy I did. After 4000 miles my opinion is that the quality on this car is equal or better than my Hondas. And wow, is it fun to drive. Both handling and engine performance is much better than either of my previous two cars. Report Abuse

Great First Car!!! Landen G , 11/16/2016 GT 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I got my 2007 g5 gt with 162,000 miles on it and i love it!!! The only problem i had was with the sunroof drains being clogged but that was it. Love the Pioneer Audio, sunroof, styling, wheels and comfort. Only thing i don't like is the rear visibility but that's it!! GREAT CAR!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Car at an Exceptional value Shane Tomlinson , 08/03/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Absolutely nothing negative. I think with quality like this the American Car perception is crazy. Anyone that thinks they can they can buy a better import is smoking crack. With a standard 5 year 60,000 mile powertrain warranty, 3 year 36,000 mile bumper to bumper warranty makes for worry free driving. Report Abuse

Awesome Kate , 06/09/2010 9 of 10 people found this review helpful When looking to get a new car I knew that I needed something that was decent in the snow, smaller in size, appealing to the eye, and better gas mileage. I chose the Pontiac G5 because it looks great and gets me to where I need to go using very little gas. Report Abuse