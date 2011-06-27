Used 2007 Pontiac G5 Coupe Consumer Reviews
My first G5
After two Honda Civics I decided to give the Pontiac G5 a try and I'm very happy I did. After 4000 miles my opinion is that the quality on this car is equal or better than my Hondas. And wow, is it fun to drive. Both handling and engine performance is much better than either of my previous two cars.
Great First Car!!!
I got my 2007 g5 gt with 162,000 miles on it and i love it!!! The only problem i had was with the sunroof drains being clogged but that was it. Love the Pioneer Audio, sunroof, styling, wheels and comfort. Only thing i don't like is the rear visibility but that's it!! GREAT CAR!!!
Great Car at an Exceptional value
Absolutely nothing negative. I think with quality like this the American Car perception is crazy. Anyone that thinks they can they can buy a better import is smoking crack. With a standard 5 year 60,000 mile powertrain warranty, 3 year 36,000 mile bumper to bumper warranty makes for worry free driving.
Awesome
When looking to get a new car I knew that I needed something that was decent in the snow, smaller in size, appealing to the eye, and better gas mileage. I chose the Pontiac G5 because it looks great and gets me to where I need to go using very little gas.
Great Car
I just purchased my 2006 Pontiac Pursuit G5 (we had it in Canada before the U.S), and I absolutely love it. The 2.2 litre mated to the 4 speed automatic is just great. It shifts smoothly, and has plenty of power to spare. The interior quality is superior to any prior gm products, and the silver-colored accents on the dash board give the interior an upscale feel. Furthermore the stock radio/CD player is very good (considering the price of the car). In addition to that, the trunk is of a decent size, although the opening is a bit narrow. As far as road handling capabilities, the G5 soaks up any frost heaves and cracks in the road, transfering very little noise into the car.
