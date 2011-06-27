Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird Consumer Reviews

2002 transam conv.yellow col. edt. 71737390 , 03/02/2013 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I have owned my 2002 trans am convertible for 10 years.It is by far the best car I have ever had. Yellow collector edition,6 speed manual WS6 It runs like hell,and I have goose bumps every time I drive it. It is a fabulous muscle car that I will keep for life. I can't go anywhere without someone asking about the car."Do you want to sell it" NOOOOOOOOO!!!! I could not get more fun on the road and hope to stay out of trouble. This car is my dream car,what else can I say... Report Abuse

The GM Enthusiast's Ticket to Sub-13's in 1/4 Mile Ras , 04/29/2016 Formula 2dr Hatchback (5.7L 8cyl 4A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful First off this car in stock form is an absolute treat and if you are looking for a fun daily driver in good to mildly bad conditions this car will deliver in spades. Just don't expect to roll it out during a blizzard or something without the proper tires, it's performance in the snow is nothing to write home about. However, on a nice dry day this car will put a smile on your face without dropping a single cent on modifications. The interior is classic GM which is to say, plastic and somewhat cheap but it is very friendly to the driver and will give you a powerful feeling the moment you get behind the wheel. The aggressive styling of the exterior, particularly with the WS6 package(which included a hood and some other goodies), makes this car stand out from all others as a real eye catcher. Now if you find yourself bitten by the performance bug, the 5.7 liter LS1 V8 takes to bolt-on modifications like a fish takes to water, it is possible to modify this car without internally changing this engine to over 350 whp on a good tune(mods would include headers, underdrive pulley etc). The (1993-)2002 Trans AM WS6 is a treat to drive and great to own, a fantastic car that unfortunately was met with lukewarm reception due to the times and I would recommend it to anybody looking to not only join a community of enthusiasts but also drive what is quickly becoming the greatest performance dollar to horsepower ratio you will find on any platform from any auto-maker! Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

These cars are fun Barron , 03/12/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This car is super fast, look great, and turn heads of all ages everywhere I go. It's now 9 years old and is still one of the best looking cars on the road. I've owned mine a few years now with zero problems and I will say that the car is as much fun now as the day I bought it. Highly recommended! Report Abuse

Good, Cheap, Fun. nwittig54 , 06/17/2013 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This was the second car I ever bought and have owned it for about two years now. I got it with about 73k on it and am now about 83k. It's been a reliable car but the previous owner did not take care of it at all. The build quality of the interior is a little cheap but the seats are super comfortable and the car hugs the road perfectly. The only major issue I've had, like with all GM V6's, was the intake manifold gasket. Upon replacing the car drove like it was brand new. I will never sell this car and it is about to become my weekend car. I get compliments from people all the time. Also, beat some punk in a Supra to give you some perspective... my car is bone stock. Report Abuse