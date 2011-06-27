Used 1999 Pontiac Firebird Hatchback Consumer Reviews

1999 3.8L V6 automatic abcizdaman , 06/07/2011 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I just recently went on a road trip from the Hi-Desert, CA to both Phoenix and Prescott, AZ. The care handles very nicely and is fun to drive. The only thing is it made my back sore after driving 300 miles. It's not really a car built for comfort, especially for a tall person like me who's pushing 6'3". It has awesome styling and pretty good acceleration for a V6. It gets alot of head turns, especially at night with its stylish headlights. Without any additions it tops out at 118 to 119mph. I'm sure with a supercharger and/or turbo it would max out around 130 to 150mph. I'm just guessing though. It comes standard with a crappy stereo system that has alot of issues. I changed it out Report Abuse

Love my Bird Truckin2001 , 03/08/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my Firebird used with 73,000 miles on it. I have had now for about 1 month and so far so good. I have had one head light motor go about. But think about it. The gear on the inside of the motor is plastic... stupid yes but that is what it is. You can go out and buy metal replacement gears for both motors for half the cost of buying a new motor from the dealership. So those of you who complain of light motors going out look at other cars out there with flip up lights... I am sure if you ask their owners they have had problems with theirs as well. Yes the Firebird is a sports car. Who buys a sports car for rear seat room and trunk space? If you want that go out and buy the Grand Prix.

Owned since new.... D. A. , 05/03/2016 Formula 2dr Hatchback 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Excellent performance. Rated 349hp by NHRA! 30mpg in 6th gear at 65mph. As close as you can get to a 60's muscle car in a late model car. Performance

Lots of Work Cruzincool , 06/04/2010 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I owned a 1997 Firebird before I bought this one and sold it with 167k and never had a single issue out of it, so naturally I bought another one. This one has been nothing but a headache. After having the vehicle for a week, my check engine light came on. Misfire due to bent valve and my automatic tensioner was bad. $1300 to fix. Three weeks later, car started running rough, then not at all. I had to replace all three coil packs and ignition module. Chrome rims had some sort of defect where they would not hold air, so I had to buy another set. Then yesterday it started the same rough running as before. Also, the electrical systems randomly quit operating and turn signals burn out in 2 days.