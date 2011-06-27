  1. Home
Used 1999 Pontiac Firebird Convertible Consumer Reviews


5.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$2,356 - $5,425
Used Firebird for Sale
Pros
Cons

Red Barchetta

dave, 08/31/2015
2dr Convertible
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

I'm selling my "BIRD" because of health issues. My wife and I take it to Ocean City MD. Every year and get rave reviews and comments on it.I park it in the garage and cover it in the winter. For any Rush fans out there.......I call it Red Barchetta!!!!! Bought it in 2006 with 78000. miles on it. Only has 115000. now.... I'll miss it!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
