Used 1999 Pontiac Firebird Convertible Consumer Reviews

dave , 08/31/2015 2dr Convertible

I'm selling my "BIRD" because of health issues. My wife and I take it to Ocean City MD. Every year and get rave reviews and comments on it.I park it in the garage and cover it in the winter. For any Rush fans out there.......I call it Red Barchetta!!!!! Bought it in 2006 with 78000. miles on it. Only has 115000. now.... I'll miss it!