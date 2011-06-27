  1. Home
Used 1997 Pontiac Firebird Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG181818
Transmissionno6-speed manual6-speed manual
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmissionno6-speed manual6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg15/24 mpg15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.5/356.5 mi.232.5/372.0 mi.232.5/372.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.15.5 gal.15.5 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm325 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm325 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5000 rpm285 hp @ 5000 rpm285 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.37.2 in.37.2 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.43.0 in.43.0 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.3 in.35.3 in.35.3 in.
Rear hip Room44.4 in.44.4 in.44.4 in.
Rear leg room28.9 in.28.9 in.28.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.55.8 in.55.8 in.
Measurements
Length197.0 in.195.6 in.195.6 in.
Curb weight3311 lbs.3311 lbs.3311 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.12.9 cu.ft.12.9 cu.ft.
Height51.7 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Wheel base101.1 in.101.1 in.101.1 in.
Width74.5 in.74.5 in.74.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Green Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Blue Green Chameleon
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Red Orange Metallic
  • Bright Purple Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright White
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Green Metallic
  • Bright Purple Metallic
  • Red Orange Metallic
  • Blue Green Chameleon
  • Bright Green Metallic
  • Red Orange Metallic
  • Bright Purple Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Blue Green Chameleon
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Black
