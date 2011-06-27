  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Firebird
  4. Used 1995 Pontiac Firebird
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Pontiac Firebird Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Firebird
Overview
See Firebird Inventory
See Firebird Inventory
See Firebird Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V8
Combined MPG202018
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg17/26 mpg15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)263.5/403.0 mi.263.5/403.0 mi.232.5/372.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.15.5 gal.15.5 gal.
Combined MPG202018
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm200 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm325 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l3.4 l5.7 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4600 rpm160 hp @ 4600 rpm275 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.6 ft.40.6 ft.40.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.37.2 in.37.2 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.43.0 in.43.0 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.3 in.35.3 in.35.3 in.
Rear hip Room44.4 in.44.4 in.44.4 in.
Rear leg room28.9 in.28.9 in.28.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.55.8 in.55.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity34 cu.ft.34 cu.ft.34 cu.ft.
Length195.6 in.195.6 in.197.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight3346 lbs.3230 lbs.3610 lbs.
Ground clearance4.6 in.4.6 in.4.4 in.
Height52.7 in.52.0 in.52.7 in.
Wheel base101.1 in.101.1 in.101.1 in.
Width74.5 in.74.5 in.74.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Medium Dark Purple Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Blue Green Chameleon
  • Bright Red
  • Bright White
  • Dark Aqua Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Blue Green Chameleon
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Dark Aqua Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Dark Purple Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Blue Green Chameleon
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright White
  • Medium Dark Purple Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Dark Aqua Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
See Firebird InventorySee Firebird InventorySee Firebird Inventory

Related Used 1995 Pontiac Firebird info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles