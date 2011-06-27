  1. Home
Used 1994 Pontiac Firebird Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual5-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V6V8
Combined MPG182018
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual5-speed manual6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg17/26 mpg15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.5/372.0 mi.263.5/403.0 mi.232.5/372.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.15.5 gal.15.5 gal.
Combined MPG182018
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm200 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm325 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l3.4 l5.7 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5000 rpm160 hp @ 4600 rpm275 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.8 ft.37.9 ft.37.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.37.2 in.37.2 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.43.0 in.43.0 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.3 in.35.3 in.35.3 in.
Rear hip Room44.4 in.44.4 in.44.4 in.
Rear leg room28.9 in.28.9 in.28.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.55.8 in.55.8 in.
Measurements
Length195.6 in.195.6 in.197.0 in.
Curb weight3425 lbs.3232 lbs.3447 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.12.9 cu.ft.12.9 cu.ft.
Height52.0 in.52.0 in.51.7 in.
Wheel base101.1 in.101.1 in.101.1 in.
Width74.5 in.74.5 in.74.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Dark Aqua Metallic
  • Yellow
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Gray Purple Metallic
  • Bright Red
