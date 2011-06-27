Used 1993 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Consumer Reviews

1993 Trans American Musclecar D. Benn , 05/21/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this car late in its life. It had 80,000 miles on it and it was spotless. I bought it because I knew they sold cheap, and I like tinkering with cars, so it was a fast car for a low price. This car is comfortable and fun to drive. It has the last version of the original small block Chevrolet engine (LT1) so you get that legendary sweet exhaust tone as you drive. It runs and drives like a true blooded American muscle car. I love and savor every second I drive it. My car stock did 14.1@99 mph 1/4 mile at the race track. The LT1 (1993-1997) cars are complex engines and it takes time, patience and experience to understand them. Buy only if you like working on cars. Report Abuse

10 years later locmar , 12/11/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Overall the Trans Am has held up quite well for a vehicle approaching it's tenth birthday. Given the fact it has spent nine hot summers here in the southwest, the only thing that has needed replaced is the plastic lock buttons on the drivers door and the hatchback struts which just recently had to be replaced. The only cost issue I can see for a potential owner is the higher cost of insurance if you have a lead foot. :)

NICE wingsfan414 , 07/11/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful It's a great car. It's eleven years old and is still running strong. Everything in the interior is easy to reach and your hand naturaly falls on the shifter. Al my friends love it.