Used 1993 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Consumer Reviews

5(25%)4(50%)3(25%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
4 reviews
See all Firebirds for sale
List Price Estimate
$930 - $2,163
Used Firebird for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
1993 Trans American Musclecar

D. Benn, 05/21/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought this car late in its life. It had 80,000 miles on it and it was spotless. I bought it because I knew they sold cheap, and I like tinkering with cars, so it was a fast car for a low price. This car is comfortable and fun to drive. It has the last version of the original small block Chevrolet engine (LT1) so you get that legendary sweet exhaust tone as you drive. It runs and drives like a true blooded American muscle car. I love and savor every second I drive it. My car stock did 14.1@99 mph 1/4 mile at the race track. The LT1 (1993-1997) cars are complex engines and it takes time, patience and experience to understand them. Buy only if you like working on cars.

10 years later

locmar, 12/11/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Overall the Trans Am has held up quite well for a vehicle approaching it's tenth birthday. Given the fact it has spent nine hot summers here in the southwest, the only thing that has needed replaced is the plastic lock buttons on the drivers door and the hatchback struts which just recently had to be replaced. The only cost issue I can see for a potential owner is the higher cost of insurance if you have a lead foot. :)

NICE

wingsfan414, 07/11/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

It's a great car. It's eleven years old and is still running strong. Everything in the interior is easy to reach and your hand naturaly falls on the shifter. Al my friends love it.

The Batbird

RazzleDazzle6703, 02/13/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

A black 67,000 actual mile TA with an aftermarket 4" cowl hood plus the factory spoiler and chrome wheels prompted us to name this the Batbird after the Batmobile. We have added subtle Batman logos tastefully onto the interior and exterior of the car. Installed a performance chip, cold air intake, 1.6 rocker arms, performance exhaust, MSD ignition and wow, this TA became a real screamer. Spanks the Cobra's on the weekend at present. Planning to add a supercharger and a 100 hp shot of nitrous soon. Here Viper,here viper! Overall this car has great reliability with no major problems. A few rattles here and there but the exhaust drowns that out. This is the new classic w/no more being made now.

