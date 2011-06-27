  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Firebird
  4. Used 1993 Pontiac Firebird
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Pontiac Firebird Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Firebird
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V8V8
Combined MPG201818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg15/23 mpg15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)263.5/403.0 mi.232.5/356.5 mi.232.5/356.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.15.5 gal.15.5 gal.
Combined MPG201818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm325 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm325 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.4 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4600 rpm275 hp @ 5000 rpm275 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.37.2 in.37.2 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.43.0 in.43.0 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.3 in.35.3 in.35.3 in.
Rear hip Room44.4 in.44.4 in.44.4 in.
Rear leg room28.9 in.28.9 in.28.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.55.8 in.55.8 in.
Measurements
Length195.6 in.195.6 in.197.0 in.
Curb weight3234 lbs.3381 lbs.3544 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.12.9 cu.ft.12.9 cu.ft.
Height52.0 in.52.0 in.51.7 in.
Wheel base101.1 in.101.1 in.101.1 in.
Width74.5 in.74.5 in.74.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Gray Purple Metallic
  • Yellow
  • Bright White
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Gray Purple Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Yellow
  • Yellow
  • Black
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Gray Purple Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
