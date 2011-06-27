Used 1991 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Consumer Reviews
One of the best cars every made.
The Pontiac Firebird and Chevrolet Camaro which these two cars are based on the same plat form. They have best engine's the V8 305 5.0L Engine, and the V8 350 5.7L Engine. The Transmission are the 700R4, and the 400R4 are the srongest transmission I every seen in a car. If you like to drive fast go with the 400R4 transmission it's stronger and faster than the 700R4 transmissions. 700R4 Transmission - for faster acceleration. 400R4 Transmission - a stronger transmission for racing. If your thinking about getting a Pontiac Firebird or Chevrolet Camaro, don't get the one's with the V6 3.1L Engine, it has no power and it does not last long.
1991 Trans Am
I absolutely loved my Trans Am convertible. It was the first car I purchased by myself, for myself; and rode like a dream. Though the performance as compared to todays cars was a little lackluster, it was as close to a real sports car in its technicval simplicity and handling as one could get. The styling is second to none and it always turned heads no matter where I went.
King of the Road
best car ever made. I swear that jesus himself designed this car. I would die for this car(carjackers beware)
1991 Pontiac Trans Am 5.7 ltr. V8
Incredibly Fun Vehicle to turn the key in...I have added Flowmaster Mufflers and a Fuel Flow chip to increase the Fuel economy and give me more torque to rear end. Nice Car!The Mustang 5.0 Eater.
1991 T.A. review
it's my first car that i have bought. mine has the 5.0 305. in my opinion it has enough power although i wouldn't mind the 350. i paid $500 for it and it only has small problems. it had been sitting for a few years before i bought. So i can honestly say it's built well.
