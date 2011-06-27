Used 1998 Pontiac Bonneville Sedan Consumer Reviews
My Bonnie is the best car I've ever had
I bought this car from an individual, and I am ashamed to say that I was very ruluctant to buy it because of a Grand Am I had before, which was a big piece of junk, but now I am so glad that I did. It's the best and most dependable car that I have ever owned. Rides smooth, the seat adjustments are awesome, very comfortable, has a lot of kick when you need it. She has 230,000 miles on her and shows no signs of stopping. I have had to replace the water pump, a pulley and the belt, and the radiator hose, thats it. Awesome car, and I would love to buy another one but they are getting hard to come by anymore, the 98 models are the best in my opinion.
Great Car
I bought my Bonneville with 140,000 miles on it. It now has 158,000. The person I bought it from replaced the transmission and struts. It's a really great car. I had to replace the water pump (really cheap part, and fairly easy to repair). I love driving it. It's been extremely reliable, and it's nice and roomy.
Fun Sedan
This was my third Bonny. 90 and 96 prior years. This it one strong sedan. Not too much out there can be comparable in performance for a sedan. Truly "Luxury with Attitude". The alternator went on it at 23,000 and the transmission at 34,500. other than that nil. Ya gotta drive it to beleive it.
Solid Car
I purchased this vehicle last year. It has 237,000 miles on it and still drives great. I have put over 20,000 miles on it. Just needed oil changes and tires so far. There is a small whining noise under the hood, and the paint on top of hood peeling. But for the high mileage, still has plenty of V6 power and very comfortable.
BEST CAR I HAVE EVER OWNED!!!
This is a fantastic car, drives like a dream, corners well, handles well in ALL weather conditions. Have driven 14+ hours a day, could never do that in most vehicles. Seats are unbelievable comfortable for driver & passengers. Have enjoyed having a sunroof. VERY Reliable, if could would buy the same car over again!!!LOVE IT!!! With over 121,000 miles on it trying to decide to sell or not?? Hate to let it go.
