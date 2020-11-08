Used 1998 Pontiac Bonneville for Sale Near Me
- 105,425 miles2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
- 107,126 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,400
- 222,753 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$975
- 173,306 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,942
- 196,603 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,600
- 263,086 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,990
- 248,844 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,650
- 137,500 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,777
- 153,863 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,850
- 140,617 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,999
- 150,394 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,495
- 75,621 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,099
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,200
- 173,913 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,800
- 168,758 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,747
- 157,624 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 198,350 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,990
- 106,057 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,490$1,109 Below Market
Stephiey13,05/13/2010
I bought this car from an individual, and I am ashamed to say that I was very ruluctant to buy it because of a Grand Am I had before, which was a big piece of junk, but now I am so glad that I did. It's the best and most dependable car that I have ever owned. Rides smooth, the seat adjustments are awesome, very comfortable, has a lot of kick when you need it. She has 230,000 miles on her and shows no signs of stopping. I have had to replace the water pump, a pulley and the belt, and the radiator hose, thats it. Awesome car, and I would love to buy another one but they are getting hard to come by anymore, the 98 models are the best in my opinion.