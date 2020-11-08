Used 1998 Pontiac Bonneville for Sale Near Me

21 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Bonneville Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 21 listings
  • 1997 Pontiac Bonneville SE
    used

    1997 Pontiac Bonneville SE

    105,425 miles
    2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 1999 Pontiac Bonneville SE
    used

    1999 Pontiac Bonneville SE

    107,126 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,400

    Details
  • 1999 Pontiac Bonneville SE
    used

    1999 Pontiac Bonneville SE

    222,753 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $975

    Details
  • 2000 Pontiac Bonneville SE
    used

    2000 Pontiac Bonneville SE

    173,306 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,942

    Details
  • 2000 Pontiac Bonneville SE
    used

    2000 Pontiac Bonneville SE

    196,603 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,600

    Details
  • 2000 Pontiac Bonneville SSEi
    used

    2000 Pontiac Bonneville SSEi

    263,086 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,990

    Details
  • 2001 Pontiac Bonneville SLE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2001 Pontiac Bonneville SLE

    248,844 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,650

    Details
  • 1994 Pontiac Bonneville SSEi
    used

    1994 Pontiac Bonneville SSEi

    137,500 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,777

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Bonneville SE in Gray
    used

    2002 Pontiac Bonneville SE

    153,863 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,850

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Bonneville SSEi in Gray
    used

    2002 Pontiac Bonneville SSEi

    140,617 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,999

    Details
  • 1994 Pontiac Bonneville SSE
    used

    1994 Pontiac Bonneville SSE

    150,394 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,495

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Bonneville SE
    used

    2002 Pontiac Bonneville SE

    75,621 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,099

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Bonneville SLE in Black
    used

    2003 Pontiac Bonneville SLE

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,200

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Bonneville SLE in Red
    used

    2003 Pontiac Bonneville SLE

    173,913 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,800

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Bonneville SLE
    used

    2003 Pontiac Bonneville SLE

    168,758 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,747

    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Bonneville SLE in White
    used

    2004 Pontiac Bonneville SLE

    157,624 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Bonneville SE
    used

    2004 Pontiac Bonneville SE

    198,350 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,990

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Bonneville SE in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Pontiac Bonneville SE

    106,057 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,490

    $1,109 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac Bonneville searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 21 listings
  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Bonneville
  4. Used 1998 Pontiac Bonneville

Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Bonneville

Read recent reviews for the Pontiac Bonneville
Overall Consumer Rating
4.548 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 48 reviews
  • 5
    (58%)
  • 4
    (31%)
  • 3
    (10%)
My Bonnie is the best car I've ever had
Stephiey13,05/13/2010
I bought this car from an individual, and I am ashamed to say that I was very ruluctant to buy it because of a Grand Am I had before, which was a big piece of junk, but now I am so glad that I did. It's the best and most dependable car that I have ever owned. Rides smooth, the seat adjustments are awesome, very comfortable, has a lot of kick when you need it. She has 230,000 miles on her and shows no signs of stopping. I have had to replace the water pump, a pulley and the belt, and the radiator hose, thats it. Awesome car, and I would love to buy another one but they are getting hard to come by anymore, the 98 models are the best in my opinion.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Pontiac
Bonneville
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to