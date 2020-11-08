Used 1998 Pontiac Bonneville for Sale Near Me

I bought this car from an individual, and I am ashamed to say that I was very ruluctant to buy it because of a Grand Am I had before, which was a big piece of junk, but now I am so glad that I did. It's the best and most dependable car that I have ever owned. Rides smooth, the seat adjustments are awesome, very comfortable, has a lot of kick when you need it. She has 230,000 miles on her and shows no signs of stopping. I have had to replace the water pump, a pulley and the belt, and the radiator hose, thats it. Awesome car, and I would love to buy another one but they are getting hard to come by anymore, the 98 models are the best in my opinion.

