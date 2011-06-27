  1. Home
Used 1997 Pontiac Bonneville Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Bonneville
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG201920
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg16/26 mpg17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/468.0 mi.288.0/468.0 mi.306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG201920
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm280 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm240 hp @ 5200 rpm205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.40.5 ft.40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
Front shoulder room59.8 in.59.8 in.59.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room59.4 in.59.4 in.59.4 in.
Measurements
Length200.5 in.200.5 in.202.1 in.
Curb weight3446 lbs.3446 lbs.3587 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.18.0 cu.ft.18.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.5.3 in.5.3 in.
Height55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.110.8 in.110.8 in.
Width74.5 in.74.5 in.74.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Black
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Medium Malachite Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Dark Mulberry Metallic
  • Bright Green Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Dahlia Blue Metallic
